ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2 dead, 2 injured by lightning strike near White House

By Colin McCullough, Paul LeBlanc, Sonnet Swire, CNN
WTHI
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Woman who had her house destroyed by Anne Heche when actress 'drunkenly drove her Mini Cooper into building at 90mph' - as she raises nearly $45,000 in a single day

A Los Angeles woman lost an 'entire lifetime of possessions' after actress Anne Heche plowed into her car into her home causing a fire that nearly claimed both women's lives. A GoFundMe page that has been set up for Lynne Mishele has raised close to $45,000 in a single day. According to that page, Mishele, who is referred to as a 'kind and generous person,' 'very narrowly escaped physical harm' following the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Community Policy