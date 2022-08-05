Luca Says Gemma's 'Got The Right Hump With Me' After Reunion

Read on www.tyla.com
Love Island's Deji Claims Indiyah Kissed Him 'A Few Times' In Casa Amor
Former Love Island contestant Deji Adeniyi has hinted that he and Indiyah Polack got up to a lot more in Casa Amor than fans might think. The bombshell was brought back to the main villa by Indiyah after the pair hit it off in Casa, but was eventually dumped when Indiyah decided to get back together with Dami Hope.
Love Island Fans Convinced There's A Secret Feud Between Two Islanders
This year's season of Love Island might have drawn to a close, but all eyes are on the islanders as they return to normality. Fans have now noticed that Jacques O'Neill left out another islander when tagging and captioning a recent picture on Instagram. Watch Jacques' emotional exit from the villa below:
Loose Women's Sophie Morgan 'Heartbroken' At Beyoncé's 'Deeply Offensive' Lyrics
Loose Women star Sophie Morgan has hit out at pop superstar Beyoncé for including a 'deeply offensive' lyric in one of the songs from her new album. Following its release on Friday (29 July), Queen Bey's album Renaissance achieved critical acclaim in record time. But after taking a closer look at some of the lyrics, fans were unimpressed.
Tasha's dad responds to Jacques mocking the Love Island star
One of the more controversial contestants from this year's Love Island has been 23-year-old Jacques O'Neill. The rugby player hit the headlines earlier today when he was accused of mocking fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri, and now her father has hit back at the reality TV star. Watch below:. It all...
Love Island reunion branded 'worst in history' as fans complain
Love Island 2022 came to an end last week, with the public crowning Davide and Ekin-Su as the rightful winners of the dating series - prompting fans to believe ‘God is real’ with the good news. But now, viewers are somewhat disappointed after watching the Love Island reunion...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Olivia Newton-John shared heartbreaking final post with husband John Easterling days before tragic death
JUST days before her death at age 73, Olivia Newton-John shared a heartbreaking final post with her husband, John Easterling. The four-time Grammy Award-winner passed away on Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California. The photo was shared on August 5, just three days before Newton-John's tragic passing. Captioned...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
Leona Lewis Announces Birth Of Baby Girl
Leona Lewis has announced the birth of her first baby with husband Dennis Jauch. The singer shared the news on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning (3 August), more than a week after her daughter was born on 22 July. It comes after rumours about her pregnancy first...
Heartwarming Moment Bindi Irwin's Daughter Recognises 'Grandpa Crocodile'
Steve Irwin was a legend of the nineties and early noughties, and now his two children, Bindi and Robert, are keeping the Crocodile Hunter's legacy alive. Bindi, 24, gave birth to Steve's first grandchild, Grace, in March of last year, and now she's shared the heartwarming moment she recognised her 'Grandpa crocodile'. Watch below:
Dame Deborah James shared marriage advice to children in emotional letter
Dame Deborah James shared some heartfelt life lessons in a letter for her children before her death. The podcast host, author and campaigner died in June aged 40, five years after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. James worked hard up until her final days to urge people to be...
Demi Lovato Tells Fans She Is Using She/Her Pronouns Again
Singer Demi Lovato has confirmed that she is using she/her pronouns again. In May last year, the 29-year-old announced that she identified as non-binary and that she would be using they/them pronouns going forward. In a post on Instagram at the time, she explained: "Today is a day I'm so...
Vicky Pattison Praised For 'Powerful' Documentary On Alcoholism
Vicki Pattison has received heaps of praise for her seriously emotional new Channel 4 documentary about her relationship with alcohol. Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me had viewers in tears when it aired on Tuesday night, 2 August, as the TV star reflected on the link between growing up with an alcoholic parent, and her own alcohol abuse.
Stacey Solomon Shares Heartwarming Honeymoon Destination
Stacey Solomon has revealed where she and Joe Swash are heading off on their honeymoon – and it's very sweet. Stacey, 32 and Joe, 40, tied the knot last month at their home in Essex, Pickle Cottage. Since the big day, Stacey and Joe have been sharing adorable snippets, such as their photographs and first dance video.
Pregnant Mum Given Just 24 Hours To Live Determined To Fight To Give Birth
A pregnant mum who was given the devastating news that she had just 24 hours to live is fighting to give birth. Carrie Dodds, 40, from Blackpool, was diagnosed with Myeloid Leukaemia on June 26, and she has already lived 'against all odds' for another month. She is currently 25...
People are bingeing Netflix's new rom-com Uncoupled in one go
If you're in the market for a new Netflix romcom we may have found the perfect offering. Viewers are so obsessed with Uncoupled, the brand new series starring Neil Patrick Harris, they're bingeing it in one go. Watch the trailer below:. The former How I Met Your Mother star plays...
Rebekah Vardy Shares What She Actually Said To Coleen After Discovering Wagatha Post
The ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney came to an end last week, with Rebekah losing her case against the fellow WAG. Rebekah, 40, and Coleen, 36, were involved in a High Court libel battle for seven days in the hopes of ending the 'Wagatha Christie' case once and for all.
Viewers Left 'Disappointed' By Purple Hearts Ending
Purple Hearts is the new enemies to lovers film that's got a lot of people talking, but some fans of the Netflix flick have been left disappointed by the ending. It follows the story of a struggling singer-songwriter with ailing health who enters into a faux marriage with a marine so she can take advantage of his medical insurance. Watch below:
Beyoncé Forced To Remove 'Milkshake' From New Song After Kelis Accuses Her Of Theft
Beyoncé has responded to Kelis’ accusations of ‘theft’ by removing an interpolation of the latter’s hit single ‘Milkshake’ from one of her new songs. Watch the video below. The ‘Break My Soul’ hitmaker released her new album, Renaissance, on 29 July and while...
