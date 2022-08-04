Wisconsin couple killed, 2 in critical condition following lightning strike in DC

Read on www.kare11.com
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
spectrumlocalnews.com
Community mourns Wisconsin couple killed in D.C. lightning strike
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A beloved Janesville couple were two of the victims of a freak lightning storm near the White House. James Mueller and his wife Donna Mueller were visiting the nation’s capital on Thursday when it began to storm. Metro police say the Muellers and two others...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WUSA
3 dead following DC lightning strike, victims identified
Two of them were a married couple from Janesville, Wisconsin. James and Donna Mueller. They were 76 and 75.
18-year-old chased, shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old was shot in Rockford on Friday while being chased in his car. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Salter Avenue around 10:25 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The 18-year-old victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital a short time later, suffering […]
Tactical situation at Beaver Dam hotel began when man left gun in room, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An hours-long tactical situation in Beaver Dam Monday began when a guest left a gun in a hotel room, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday night, the Beaver Dam Police Department said staff members at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Seippel Boulevard called them around 11:25 a.m. after finding a...
Wisconsin Driver Manages To Get Car Stuck In Mid Air, But How?
Occasionally, I'll witness a vehicle make an odd turn or hit a curb, or do something that leads to me wonder how mankind is allowed to drive vehicles. Yes, most of us have our driver's license which means we passed a test, but still. We're all driving around a giant accident waiting to happen. Are there levels to rate accidents?
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man steals car and assaults its owner, leads police on chase across counties
(WFRV) – A man from Middleton was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly taking a car and assaulting its owner before leading police on a lengthy chase. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on August 5 around 8:50 a.m., authorities were trying to find an armed robbery suspect in Madison. The owner of a white 2013 Land Rover was allegedly assaulted and the vehicle was stolen.
‘They were wonderful people’: Janesville neighbors left heartbroken after couple dies from lightning strike near White House
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After a husband and wife from Janesville died after being struck by lightning near the White House Thursday night, neighbors woke up Friday heartbroken to hear about the kind elderly couple who lived in their area. Jacqui Hein and Milford Jensen are just two of the people in the neighborhood where 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna...
3 Rockford firefighters hurt in blaze
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford firefighters are in the hospital after a blaze Monday morning. It happened around 7:54 a.m. at 400 N. 2nd Street, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Two separate maydays were called in the course of putting out the fire. All three firefighters were transported to local hospitals, where they […]
When thunder roars, go indoors: 12 people have now died from lightning in US this year
MADISON, Wis. — The deaths of three people, including a Janesville couple, from a lightning strike just steps from the White House on Thursday are bringing renewed attention to severe weather safety protocols. The trio’s deaths bring the total number of people killed by lightning nationwide so far in 2022 to 12, according to data from the National Weather Service....
generalaviationnews.com
Two injured when carb ice contributes to crash
The pilot reported that the Piper PA22’s engine was not developing the expected engine RPMs during the takeoff and initial climb from the airport in Burlington, Wisconsin. He noticed the airplane was not climbing well and may have trouble clearing small trees near the end of the runway. He maneuvered through a low spot in the trees after he realized he did not have sufficient runway remaining to land. He then performed a couple pitch maneuvers in an attempt to gain altitude and airspeed, which resulted in a minimal gain in altitude.
wearegreenbay.com
FBI looking for man who may be in Wisconsin, $25,000 reward for information
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is currently seeking a suspect that is believed to be in the Johnson Creek area. According to a release, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is accused of shooting at a federal agent on July 28 in Columbus, Georgia and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
nbc15.com
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Fire At A Local Church & An Auto Accident Near The Rockford Airport
RS sources are also reporting an automobile accident. This happened this morning in the northbound lanes of Kishwaukee, near the Amazon Distribution Center at the Rockford Airport. Traffic is being diverted, so expect delays. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Several reports of flash flooding. If you have to...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
Fitchburg woman last seen Friday found safe
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police were searching for a woman who was last seen Friday evening. At around 7:45 p.m. she was found safe. Marcela Nicole Suazo-Vargas, 24, had last been seen in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way at around 7 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, police said she was found safe and returned to family members. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating series of burglaries, urges caution
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries. Officials said multiple unoccupied homes in the northwest part of the county were broken into. Residents are asked to stay vigilant by locking their doors. Anyone who sees something suspicious should contact the Sheriff’s...
One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning
MADISON, WI– A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Beltline Saturday morning. It was a single-vehicle crash, according to Madison Police, and happened around 5 a.m. near Agriculture Drive causing lanes to close headed westbound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and...
