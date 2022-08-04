Wisconsin couple killed, 2 in critical condition following lightning strike in DC

The pilot reported that the Piper PA22’s engine was not developing the expected engine RPMs during the takeoff and initial climb from the airport in Burlington, Wisconsin. He noticed the airplane was not climbing well and may have trouble clearing small trees near the end of the runway. He maneuvered through a low spot in the trees after he realized he did not have sufficient runway remaining to land. He then performed a couple pitch maneuvers in an attempt to gain altitude and airspeed, which resulted in a minimal gain in altitude.

