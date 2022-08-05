Community Police Oversight Commission Hears Updates on Investigation into Shooting of Alleged Carjacking Suspect by Pasadena Police

Read on www.pasadenanow.com
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each […]
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana
A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning. Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside. The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. When another driver passed by...
Canyon News
Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities
WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga ID’d
TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday, Aug. 8. He was 51-year-old Edward Kates III, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according...
Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
Nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Tears flow from suspect's eyes during first court appearance
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced murder charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people...
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
NBC Los Angeles
Man in Custody for Stabbing Woman to Death in Canoga Park
A man was in custody Monday for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Canoga Park over the weekend, authorities said. Oscar Valenzuela, 40, of Sunland was booked on suspicion of murder in the death of Elisa Lopez, 40, of Canoga Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Valenzuela was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Woman dies after being stabbed in Canoga Park; victim's vehicle found, suspect at large
A woman died after being stabbed in Canoga Park. Police were investigating whether the incident occurred during a possible carjacking attempt.
Orange County dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Police have arrested an Orange County woman for investigation of poisoning her husband.
Pomona police investigating deadly shooting
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Pomona Friday night. The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residential neighborhood in the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street. Officers responded to the area around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The unidentified man was evaluated by […]
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Pomona
POMONA – A man was shot to death in Pomona and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances around his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department received a shots fired call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday near Park Avenue and Alvarado Street and upon their arrival found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
Arcadia nurse held without bail for allegedly shooting at neighbor's apartment
An Arcadia nurse is behind bars, being held without bail after allegedly firing several gunshots into the apartments surrounding hers earlier this week.
foxla.com
16-year-old arrested for alleged murder in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting...
Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody
37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.
According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
Suspected car thief attempts to surrender after chase, but no one is waiting to arrest him
A suspected car thief tried to surrender to the authorities after a chase through Los Angeles on Thursday, but ended up waiting for 20 minutes — and then walking away — because police had given up chasing him.
