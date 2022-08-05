ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Community Police Oversight Commission Hears Updates on Investigation into Shooting of Alleged Carjacking Suspect by Pasadena Police

By KEITH CALAYAG
pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana

A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning. Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside. The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. When another driver passed by...
FONTANA, CA
Canyon News

Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities

WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga ID’d

TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday, Aug. 8. He was 51-year-old Edward Kates III, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Murder#Law Enforcement#Pasadena Police#California Highway Patrol#Montebello#The Pasadena Police Dept
CBS LA

Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death. 
COSTA MESA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man in Custody for Stabbing Woman to Death in Canoga Park

A man was in custody Monday for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Canoga Park over the weekend, authorities said. Oscar Valenzuela, 40, of Sunland was booked on suspicion of murder in the death of Elisa Lopez, 40, of Canoga Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Valenzuela was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Pomona police investigating deadly shooting

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Pomona Friday night. The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residential neighborhood in the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street. Officers responded to the area around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The unidentified man was evaluated by […]
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Pomona

POMONA – A man was shot to death in Pomona and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances around his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department received a shots fired call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday near Park Avenue and Alvarado Street and upon their arrival found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

16-year-old arrested for alleged murder in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.

According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
CYPRESS, CA
foxla.com

Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland

HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
HIGHLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy