Pasadena Engineering Firm Wins $500 Million Contract for Defense Department Environmental Remediation Services

Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
pasadenanow.com
Council to Vote on $2.5 Million Loan to the Pasadena Center Operating Company as Part of Consent Calendar
The Pasadena Center Operating Company could soon receive a loan from the city to fund capital improvement projects. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Adutorium and the Convention Center. The City Council will vote on the $2.5 million, 10-year loan on Monday. The loan would be used for future PCOC...
Antelope Valley Press
City vows to not enforce mask rules
PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
smobserved.com
Los Angeles Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Filings Up by 12% in 2022, Perhaps a Leading Indication of the Housing Slowdown
8/7/22: Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings are up by 12% this year, according to the website for the United States Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles. This could indicate that more LA residents are seeking the Bankruptcy Court's assistance to remain in their homes despite falling behind on their mortgage payments. Chapter 13's are generally filed by homeowners behind on their mortgages.
pasadenanow.com
Sister of Late Councilmember Kennedy to Address Council on Monday
Fallen Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy will address the City Council on Monday. John J. Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. Last week, Kennedy’s nephews Chris Morey and Jonathan Kennedy opened the...
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
LA City Council stalls $706,000 in maintenance funding for Sixth Street Bridge
Over $700,000 in funding from the city of Los Angeles to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance on the Sixth Street Bridge will have to wait.
pasadenanow.com
Monday Morning Bullpen: Rent Control Front and Center
Monday’s City Council agenda is heavy on rent control. The City Council will receive a report on the rent control initiative that will appear on the November ballot. Local rent control advocates collected more than 15.000 signatures to qualify for the November ballot. According to Monday’s agenda, the City...
Washington Examiner
Recall of far-left DA Gascon threatened by 'failure' to follow law, group claims
District Attorney George Gascon's recall is being undermined by Los Angeles County officials who are not following the law, giving the prosecutor the edge, a campaign to unseat him explosively claims. The Registrar-Recorder’s Office is using illegal standards to verify and count recall petition signatures, increasing the odds that the...
pasadenanow.com
Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital (now known as Huntington Health) in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Could Take a Stance on Rent Control Initiative
The Pasadena City Council is expected to provide direction Monday to city staff as to whether the Council will take a position in support of or in opposition to — or remain neutral —on a Charter Amendment Rent Control Measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot.
LADWP reports encouraging water conservation numbers for July
As California continues to work through one of the worst droughts in state history, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has released encouraging data to show that water conservation methods are working.The drought, now in its third year, is reportedly the worst drought in more than 1,200 years in California. The driest months of the ongoing drought thus far were from January to March this year, prompting a series of restrictions throughout the state.In the month of July, officials projected an 11% reduction in water use compared the same month in both 2021 and 2020. It was also...
hotelnewsresource.com
Los Angeles City Council Rejects Proposal to House Homeless Individuals Alongside Hotel Guests
In the face of strong opposition from small, family-owned businesses that make up the hotel industry, the Los Angeles City Council voted last week to reject a proposal that would have required hotels to make vacant rooms available to unhoused individuals. The measure now heads to the voters in November to decide whether this proposal becomes law.
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles voters to decide if hotels will be forced to house the homeless despite safety concerns
Los Angeles voters will cast their ballot on a proposal that could force hotels to house the homeless, a policy that has many hotel owners concerned about how it will impact public safety. President of the Northeast Los Angeles Hotel Owners Association Ray Patel joined “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Sunday,...
pasadenanow.com
The Roadmap for Growing Older, With Security
The Pasadena Senior Center is hosting Carol Marak, the Center’s SSG (Senior Specialist Group) partner, as she discusses “The Roadmap to Growing Older with Senior Security,” in a virtual event on Thursday, Aug. 11, starting at 10 a.m. Marak is also an educator and the author of...
nypressnews.com
Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people
Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com
Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site
LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: A message to unincoporated town councils from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Dear Town Council Members and Community Representatives:. I would like to highlight an important cannabis taxation resolution that is on the Board of Supervisors’ meeting agenda on Tuesday, August 9. If approved by the Board, Item 20 (General Tax on Cannabis Businesses in the Unincorporated Areas of the County)...
pasadenanow.com
PUSD: Free Breakfast and Lunch for ALL PUSD Students in 2022-2023 School Year
(Haga clíc aquí para español) Pasadena Unified School District is participating in a Free Breakfast and Lunch Program for the school year 2022-2023. This program is known as the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). All students enrolled at the District may participate in the breakfast and lunch program...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues
Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
