Caltech, Glassblower Settle Plaintiff’s Discrimination, Retaliation Suit

When you enter the engineering classroom at Flintridge Sacred Heart in La Cañada Flintridge, what you will see defies the statistics of women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). As girls reach high school, they tend to fall away from interest in STEM and end up underrepresented in related fields in college and careers. Yet at FSHA, the number of students taking STEM classes continues to increase year after year and graduates have gone on to major in those fields.

EDUCATION ・ 23 HOURS AGO