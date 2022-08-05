ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Caltech, Glassblower Settle Plaintiff’s Discrimination, Retaliation Suit

By CITY NEWS SERVICE
pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital

A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital (now known as Huntington Health) in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

HOPE Team to Receive More Funding

As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the Council voted to authorize the City Manager to increase a contract with Union Station Homeless Services by $199,000 for additional HOPE Team street outreach funding. The HOPE team consists of police officers who partner with County of Los Angeles mental health clinicians.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Council Could Take a Stance on Rent Control Initiative

The Pasadena City Council is expected to provide direction Monday to city staff as to whether the Council will take a position in support of or in opposition to — or remain neutral —on a Charter Amendment Rent Control Measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sister of Late Councilmember Kennedy to Address Council on Monday

Fallen Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy will address the City Council on Monday. John J. Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. Last week, Kennedy’s nephews Chris Morey and Jonathan Kennedy opened the...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
pasadenanow.com

Monday Morning Bullpen: Rent Control Front and Center

Monday’s City Council agenda is heavy on rent control. The City Council will receive a report on the rent control initiative that will appear on the November ballot. Local rent control advocates collected more than 15.000 signatures to qualify for the November ballot. According to Monday’s agenda, the City...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 21 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Pasadena Preps for Hot August: ‘We’re in Good Shape, But It’s Going to be Challenging”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Recruitment Drive for Students Interested in HBCU Enrollment Slated for Saturday

A recruitment drive for Los Angeles County students interested in enrolling in Philander Smith College, an HBCU (Historically Black College or University), will be held on August 6 at 6 pm during the Loma Alta Park “Parks After Dark End of Summer Extravaganza” at Loma Alta Park in Altadena, 3330 Lincoln Avenue in Altadena.
ALTADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltech#Asbestos#Politics Courts#Politics State#The University Of Georgia
pasadenanow.com

PUSD: Free Breakfast and Lunch for ALL PUSD Students in 2022-2023 School Year

(Haga clíc aquí para español) Pasadena Unified School District is participating in a Free Breakfast and Lunch Program for the school year 2022-2023. This program is known as the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). All students enrolled at the District may participate in the breakfast and lunch program...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Award-Winning STEM Program at Flintridge Sacred Heart Helps Young Women Break Barriers

When you enter the engineering classroom at Flintridge Sacred Heart in La Cañada Flintridge, what you will see defies the statistics of women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). As girls reach high school, they tend to fall away from interest in STEM and end up underrepresented in related fields in college and careers. Yet at FSHA, the number of students taking STEM classes continues to increase year after year and graduates have gone on to major in those fields.
EDUCATION
pasadenanow.com

St. Rita School to Hold Randy Davies Field Dedication on August 20

Rita School will host Randy Davies Field Dedication on Saturday August 20, after 5:00 p.m. Mass. Come celebrate the occasion with St. Rita School Administrators, Teachers and students! All are welcome!. Featuring Chiquita Bonita Food, Drinks, Kona Ice, Jumper Slide and DJ!. RSVP by Wednesday, August 17 to garcia@st-ritaschool.org. St....
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Blair High School Welcome New Administrators

Blair has a new Principal and two new Assistant Principals this year. Returning families already know the amazing Principal Amy McGinnis, who has been the Middle School Assistant Principal since 2019. Blair’s new High School Assistant Principal is Stephanie Fonseca, and the new Middle School AP is David Wang.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
pasadenanow.com

Allendale Branch Library to Close For Seismic Retrofits For 2 Months

The Allendale Branch Library will be shuttered for seismic and roofing repairs beginning on Monday, August 8, according to a city statement. Construction is scheduled to be completed at the branch — which is located at 1130 South Marengo Ave. — on Friday, October 7. The branch will reopen the week of October 10.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Roadmap for Growing Older, With Security

The Pasadena Senior Center is hosting Carol Marak, the Center’s SSG (Senior Specialist Group) partner, as she discusses “The Roadmap to Growing Older with Senior Security,” in a virtual event on Thursday, Aug. 11, starting at 10 a.m. Marak is also an educator and the author of...
VIRTUAL EVENTS
pasadenanow.com

Enjoy a Pause Café With Alliance Française

Alliance Française de Pasadena members and guests will hear French host Christophe sharing stories and anecdotes about French culture on Thursday, Aug. 11, Pause Café – literally translated as “coffee break” – starting at 9:15 a.m. In this virtual event, Christophe will help you...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy