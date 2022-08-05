ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX team headed to Australia to investigate Dragon space junk crash

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45x5Pv_0h6188uh00

SpaceX is going to the Australian outback in search of space debris.

Following reports that bits of the SpaceX Crew-1 Dragon spacecraft landed in the southeast of the country, teams from the California company are going to Australia to see what is there.

"We did get reports of debris from a trunk," Benjamin Reed, senior director of SpaceX's human spaceflight program, told reporters during a livestreamed NASA Crew-5 press briefing Thursday (Aug. 4).

The "trunk" is an unpressurized cargo hold that also supports Crew Dragon during the launch phase, according to SpaceX materials. Solar panels make up half of the trunk, to power Dragon during flight or docking operations.

As the Crew-1 spacecraft re-entered Earth's atmosphere on May 2, 2021, the trunk naturally separated and made an apparent re-entry in Australia more than a year later, on July 8. At least two residents found charred, unfamiliar hardware on their large farm properties in recent weeks following reports of sonic booms , according to ABC Australia, in a zone right underneath the projected re-entry area for the trunk.

Related: SpaceX's Crew-1 astronaut mission to the International Space Station in photos

The United States (and companies like SpaceX that launch from American soil) follow government-created Orbital Debris Mitigation Standard Practices to govern possible space debris, in line with most international space agencies.

SpaceX's Reed emphasized that there were "no injuries, no damage" associated with the reports and that if it was indeed SpaceX hardware, it was within "an expected path of where things may come down."

"It's part of the process that we do with NASA and with FAA [the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration], internally," Reed said. "We use models that are ultimately approved, to predict and plan for these things."

Related stories:

SpaceX's Crew-1 astronaut mission to the International Space Station in photos

SpaceX's Crew Dragon: A Private Space Taxi in Photos

See SpaceX's Crew-3 Dragon capsule streak back to Earth in these amazing photos

SpaceX hardware falling to Earth has been confirmed before. In April 2021, SpaceX launch debris ended up on a farm in central Washington, and was linked to the second stage of a Falcon 9 rocket. Local authorities confirmed the fall, although SpaceX didn't respond to requests for comment back then.

This time, SpaceX told reporters it is working with the FAA, the U.S. State Department and the Australian Space Agency on coordinating the investigation, and that the company will "learn everything that we can" from the experience, Reed said.

"We look for ways that we can improve things but again, this was within our analysis," Reed added. "We're digging into it."

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’

A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
AOL Corp

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Crew 1#Space Debris#Dragon#Australian#Abc Australia#American
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

The most powerful rocket ever built will launch later this month

NASA’s bid to return to the Moon is finally ready to take its next step. The space agency announced this week that it will aim to launch the most powerful rocket ever built into space on August 29. That means we have just over 20 days before Artemis I launches from Kennedy Space Center and begins its trek to the Moon. NASA will push the launch to another date in its proposed launch window if the launch this month is scrapped.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Space.com

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy