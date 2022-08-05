ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution

In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
technologynetworks.com

Tosoh To Increase Production Capacity of Separation and Purification Media

Separation and purification media are key products of Tosoh’s Bioscience Division and are used in the purification process of biopharmaceutical manufacturing as well as other processes. One of the critical applications is the purification of antibody-derived molecules. Besides this still growing market, demand for biopharmaceuticals is expanding to gene therapies, RNA-based vaccines and drugs, and other modalities. The oligonucleotide drug market is growing rapidly, leading to active investment in new development and manufacturing, and Tosoh provides high-resolution resins with superior productivity for such therapeutics. To meet the increased demand for all those different applications, Tosoh will increase production capacity by approximately 70 % to ensure a stable supply.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Digital Trends

What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?

One major caveat to the spread of electric vehicles is the question of what we’re going to do with all of these car batteries once their time is up. There’s also concern about the environmental impact of lithium mining, not to mention that of other essential metals, like cobalt and nickel. Let’s take some time to look at what goes into EV batteries, where they go when they’re dead, and whether EVs are in the end still the best choice for the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Department Of Energy#Ammonia Production#U S Department Of Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Regulated Emissions
Tom's Hardware

BMW's 3,854-Variable Problem Solved in Six Minutes With Quantum Computing

Quantum computing specialist QCI claims quantum advantage with its Entropy Quantum Computing approach. It solved an optimization problem for BMW that counted with 3,854 variables and 500 constraints, solving a problem that would take inordinately longer amounts of time to compute in a classical system than the six minutes the company needed to complete their calculations.
COMPUTERS
technologynetworks.com

Gene Modification for Cell Therapy Applications

The clinical success of CAR T-cell therapy has spurred increased interest and investments in the advanced therapeutics industry. In an effort to standardize these therapeutics, regulatory agencies have implemented more stringent requirements, causing an evolution of manufacturing guidelines. A critical component of any therapeutic development is to ensure the manufacturing workflow incorporates equipment and reagents suitable for clinical manufacturing.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Universe Today

Researchers Create a Plasma Bubble With Lasers That Could Provide Propulsion or an Artificial Magnetosphere

Lasers are useful for a lot of things. They made CDs work (when they were still a thing). They also provide hours of entertainment for cats (and their humans). But they can also create magnetic conditions similar to the surface of the Sun in a lab, according to new research by scientists at Osaka University. And that might help a wide range of other scientific disciplines, ranging from solar astronomy to fusion.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics

Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Researchers develop the world's fastest two-qubit gate between two single atoms

A research group led by graduate student Yeelai Chew, Assistant Professor Sylvain de Léséleuc and Professor Kenji Ohmori at the Institute for Molecular Science, National Institutes of Natural Sciences, is using atoms cooled to almost absolute zero and trapped in optical tweezers separated by a micron or so (see Fig. 1). By manipulating the atoms with a special laser light for 10 picoseconds, they succeeded in executing the world's fastest two-qubit gate, a fundamental operation essential for quantum computing, which operates in just 6.5 nanoseconds.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

The Race for Reproducible Data

Data reproducibility is an essential goal of modern research. In this infographic, we review the principles of reproducible data, why it has proved so difficult for science to achieve and the steps researchers can take to enhance the reproducibility of their data. Download this infographic to:. Discover the facts behind...
SCIENCE
notebookcheck.net

Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging

The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
ELECTRONICS
Agriculture Online

Dry, hot August could mean prices rally come harvest

A hot and dry forecast for the last week of July; prices rallying $2.00 in soybeans and 70¢ in corn futures. Yet, at the first hint of a change in the weather, both markets dropped substantially. Export sales in recent weeks have all but dried up. Importers likely went to a just-in-time inventory model, anticipating cheaper and plentiful new crop supply available in just weeks. Their bet is that the U.S. will have a good crop and there is no need to chase higher priced old crop. That could be a risk – and a big one if crop conditions are not near ideal from this point forward.
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

3 reasons concrete doesn’t live up to its environmental claims

Up to 8% of all global anthropogenic human-made emissions are due to just one material—cement. And our use of it is rising. The cement and concrete industry is encouraging this use, for example, by claiming that using concrete will reduce the “whole life” carbon emissions from buildings.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

New Cheap Carbon Capture Tech Could Be Attached To Tailpipes

Researchers have discovered a method of capturing carbon dioxide from fossil fuel burning using cheap and simple chemicals already used in industry. The team believes that the approach is scalable in a way that could not only be used on top of industrial chimneys, but also on vehicles exhausts and other movable sources of carbon dioxide.
ENGINEERING
technologynetworks.com

Special Hydrogel Vastly Improves the Shelf Life of Vaccines

Nearly half of all vaccines go to waste. This is due to the logistical obstacles involved in transporting them to diverse regions of the world. Most vaccines require strict temperature regulation from the manufacturing line to injection into a patient's arm. Maintaining a constant temperature along the cold (supply) chain is a challenging feat in the best of circumstances. In Sub-​Saharan Africa and other developing regions, for example, limited transport infrastructure and unreliable electricity compounds the already immense challenges of delivering viable vaccines.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy