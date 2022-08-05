Read on www.technologynetworks.com
Related
Google-Funded Nuclear Fusion Reactor Hits Temperature Way Beyond Sun's Core
Plasma physicists said they have achieved a nuclear fusion reactor temperature of more than 135 million degrees Fahrenheit at the Google-funded Norman reactor in California. This is many times hotter than the core of the sun, which is a relatively balmy 27 million degrees Fahrenheit, according to NASA. The temperature...
Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution
In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
technologynetworks.com
Tosoh To Increase Production Capacity of Separation and Purification Media
Separation and purification media are key products of Tosoh’s Bioscience Division and are used in the purification process of biopharmaceutical manufacturing as well as other processes. One of the critical applications is the purification of antibody-derived molecules. Besides this still growing market, demand for biopharmaceuticals is expanding to gene therapies, RNA-based vaccines and drugs, and other modalities. The oligonucleotide drug market is growing rapidly, leading to active investment in new development and manufacturing, and Tosoh provides high-resolution resins with superior productivity for such therapeutics. To meet the increased demand for all those different applications, Tosoh will increase production capacity by approximately 70 % to ensure a stable supply.
Digital Trends
What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?
One major caveat to the spread of electric vehicles is the question of what we’re going to do with all of these car batteries once their time is up. There’s also concern about the environmental impact of lithium mining, not to mention that of other essential metals, like cobalt and nickel. Let’s take some time to look at what goes into EV batteries, where they go when they’re dead, and whether EVs are in the end still the best choice for the environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Restoring Seagrass Meadows for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals: How UK Experts are Doing It
The amazing plant's contribution to the most significant to-do list in human history, according to experts at the forefront of efforts to restore the UK's coastal seagrass meadows, should be reevaluated. Value of seagrass on UN Sustainable Development Goals. The only underwater flowering plant in the world, seagrass, is essential...
BMW's 3,854-Variable Problem Solved in Six Minutes With Quantum Computing
Quantum computing specialist QCI claims quantum advantage with its Entropy Quantum Computing approach. It solved an optimization problem for BMW that counted with 3,854 variables and 500 constraints, solving a problem that would take inordinately longer amounts of time to compute in a classical system than the six minutes the company needed to complete their calculations.
A breakthrough technology shoots laser beams at trees from ISS
The GEDI system aboard the ISS shoots laser beams down at Earth to fight deforestation. It helps to provide valuable information on the world's forests. Space technology is critical to the fight against climate change. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is building new digital tools...
technologynetworks.com
Gene Modification for Cell Therapy Applications
The clinical success of CAR T-cell therapy has spurred increased interest and investments in the advanced therapeutics industry. In an effort to standardize these therapeutics, regulatory agencies have implemented more stringent requirements, causing an evolution of manufacturing guidelines. A critical component of any therapeutic development is to ensure the manufacturing workflow incorporates equipment and reagents suitable for clinical manufacturing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Universe Today
Researchers Create a Plasma Bubble With Lasers That Could Provide Propulsion or an Artificial Magnetosphere
Lasers are useful for a lot of things. They made CDs work (when they were still a thing). They also provide hours of entertainment for cats (and their humans). But they can also create magnetic conditions similar to the surface of the Sun in a lab, according to new research by scientists at Osaka University. And that might help a wide range of other scientific disciplines, ranging from solar astronomy to fusion.
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
technologynetworks.com
Affinity Chromatography Solutions for Commercial Adeno-Associated Virus Manufacturing
Gene therapy can include efforts to fix dysfunctional genes or to deliver DNA to a target cell. One way to deliver DNA is to use viral vectors – viruses that don’t cause disease in humans – that have been engineered to efficiently deposit their genetic information in targeted human cells.
Phys.org
Researchers develop the world's fastest two-qubit gate between two single atoms
A research group led by graduate student Yeelai Chew, Assistant Professor Sylvain de Léséleuc and Professor Kenji Ohmori at the Institute for Molecular Science, National Institutes of Natural Sciences, is using atoms cooled to almost absolute zero and trapped in optical tweezers separated by a micron or so (see Fig. 1). By manipulating the atoms with a special laser light for 10 picoseconds, they succeeded in executing the world's fastest two-qubit gate, a fundamental operation essential for quantum computing, which operates in just 6.5 nanoseconds.
electrek.co
The new climate bill abandoned the type of electric vehicle that can make the biggest difference
The Senate’s passing of the Inflation Reduction Act should be applauded as a major step toward protecting our planet. However, it is important to note that while this agreement offers big incentives for electric cars, it also abandoned on the side of the road a critically important class of electric vehicle: electric bicycles.
technologynetworks.com
The Race for Reproducible Data
Data reproducibility is an essential goal of modern research. In this infographic, we review the principles of reproducible data, why it has proved so difficult for science to achieve and the steps researchers can take to enhance the reproducibility of their data. Download this infographic to:. Discover the facts behind...
notebookcheck.net
Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging
The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
Agriculture Online
Dry, hot August could mean prices rally come harvest
A hot and dry forecast for the last week of July; prices rallying $2.00 in soybeans and 70¢ in corn futures. Yet, at the first hint of a change in the weather, both markets dropped substantially. Export sales in recent weeks have all but dried up. Importers likely went to a just-in-time inventory model, anticipating cheaper and plentiful new crop supply available in just weeks. Their bet is that the U.S. will have a good crop and there is no need to chase higher priced old crop. That could be a risk – and a big one if crop conditions are not near ideal from this point forward.
Fast Company
3 reasons concrete doesn’t live up to its environmental claims
Up to 8% of all global anthropogenic human-made emissions are due to just one material—cement. And our use of it is rising. The cement and concrete industry is encouraging this use, for example, by claiming that using concrete will reduce the “whole life” carbon emissions from buildings.
Earth’s CO2 Level Rose Every Year Since Climate Change Became a National Issue
On June 3 of this year, NOAA scientists announced a weather station at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory had recorded carbon dioxide levels at 421 parts per million (ppm) in May. The last time the earth experienced similar levels of this greenhouse gas was during the Pliocene Epoch millions of years ago, a period […]
IFLScience
New Cheap Carbon Capture Tech Could Be Attached To Tailpipes
Researchers have discovered a method of capturing carbon dioxide from fossil fuel burning using cheap and simple chemicals already used in industry. The team believes that the approach is scalable in a way that could not only be used on top of industrial chimneys, but also on vehicles exhausts and other movable sources of carbon dioxide.
technologynetworks.com
Special Hydrogel Vastly Improves the Shelf Life of Vaccines
Nearly half of all vaccines go to waste. This is due to the logistical obstacles involved in transporting them to diverse regions of the world. Most vaccines require strict temperature regulation from the manufacturing line to injection into a patient's arm. Maintaining a constant temperature along the cold (supply) chain is a challenging feat in the best of circumstances. In Sub-Saharan Africa and other developing regions, for example, limited transport infrastructure and unreliable electricity compounds the already immense challenges of delivering viable vaccines.
Comments / 0