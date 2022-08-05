Now that Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is suspended — what's next?

Read on www.fox35orlando.com
Florida recreational marijuana initiative launched
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing...
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
Florida man steals forklift, takes joyride to Beverly Beach: deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man reportedly stole a forklift from a construction site in Flagler County and took it on a joyride to Beverly Beach, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to N. Ocean Shore Boulevard around 8 a.m. after receiving a report of someone...
North Carolina school district wants to put AR-15 in every school to prepare for possible shooters
ORLANDO, Fla. - The school system in North Carolina says it plans to put AR-15 rifles in emergency safes in all of its six schools as part of a new incentive for increased security in the wake of the deadly Uvalde, Texas, school shooting earlier this year when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom.
FHP: Florida woman, 72, killed in Osceola County head-on crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 72-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a crash in Osceola County Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said in a news release. According to troopers, the crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on State Road 60 near Peavine Road. FHP said a 40-year-old West Palm Beach woman traveling in a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on State Road 60, when she reportedly entered the westbound lane.
81-year-old Florida man shot after firing at officers in Clermont, police say
CLERMONT, Fla. - An 81-year-old Florida man was shot after police say he began shooting at firefighters and officers who came to his Clermont home on Friday night. The Clermont Fire Department and EMS were called to the home on W. Hwy 50 around 8 p.m. by the man's wife. They say when they arrived, the man began shooting at them. They immediately left the area for safety and no one was injured.
Hang with adorable farm animals at the Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - There is a new attraction in Central Florida where you can spend time with mini horses, mini Australian shepherds, and soon mini pigs. The Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden offers an abundance of beauty and cuteness. The "soul" in Soul Haven Ranch stands for "Sharing Of Unconditional Love." It is home to the "My Time with a Miniature Horse" experience, which the ranch bills as "a one-hour leisure experience that promotes the value of the human/animal bond."
Indiana police find body of girl who was missing since 2016, man arrested
Indiana police say that the body of a girl who was missing since 2016 was found in a rural part of the state. Karena McClerkin, who was 18 at the time that she went missing, was last seen on October 11, 2016, and was reported missing on October 13, 2016.
Orlando weekend weather: Hot and steamy with some rain rolling through Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. A few isolated to scattered showers are possible this afternoon across the interior of Central Florida. The shower activity will be finished after sunset. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s along the coast and mid-90s inland.
Flooding closes Death Valley National Park, vehicles stranded in debris
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. - All roads in and out of Death Valley National Park are closed due to substantial flooding on Friday, National Parks Service says. Park officials said as many as 500 visitors and staff are currently unable to exit the park. Roads have become impassable. Officials are assessing the extent of the damage from the flash floods.
