These new hotels will add to Fort Worth’s thriving hospitality scene

PJ’s Coffee to Open near Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth
The menu features coffee, espresso, beignets, breakfast sandwiches, and more!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant
DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
Plenty of Space to Stretch Out in This Plano Splurge Vs Steal
This week’s Splurge versus Steal takes us to Plano where you’ll two lovely homes that are similar in price but worlds apart in square footage. Here in Plano, you’ll typically find homes built in the eighties or nineties, depending on how far north you are. Hit SH 121 and you’ll be in the aughts — for both homes built and the glory days of those homeowners. But I’m getting off topic. Today we’re comparing an eighties and a nineties home as this week’s Splurge or Steal. So which do you prefer — the nineties two-story with updates or the eighties two-story with plenty of room to spare.
luxury-houses.net
Vaquero Estate – An Entertainers Dream Home with A Backyard Resort Oasis in Westlake Asks $3,678,000
The Home in Westlake, an entertainers dream home nestled in one of DFW’s most sought after Guard Gated Neighborhoods, Vaquero is now available for sale. This home located at 2203 King Fisher Dr, Westlake, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelly Marcontell (Phone: 972-743-9171) & Susan Gilchrest (Phone: 817-718-1242) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
fwtx.com
New Master Distiller at Trinity River Distillery Raises the Bar
Silver Star Spirits is under the helm of its new master distiller, Brett Luchesi, who made the trek from California to the Lone Star State to take part in Trinity River Distillery's new vision. Just two months shy of being the newbie in the area, Brett is laying down the...
Highland Village resident makes easy transition into real estate
For more than two decades, Chandra Linquist helped people breathe easier as a respiratory therapist. It is with that same passion that she now finds people their dream homes. The longtime Highland Village resident changed careers in September 2020 in the midst of the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic while working at Medical City Lewisville.
The Most Expensive Listing In Texas Is in Bluffview, Other Dallas Homes Make The Top 10 For July
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and Dallas is home to four of the most expensive active single-family home listings in the state, according to a new report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors. Topping the list is the $24.5 million mansion at 5411 Surrey Circle. It’s been on the...
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
newcivilengineer.com
World largest variable diameter TBM breaks through on Dallas flood protection tunnel
The Robbins TBM is understood to be the world’s largest variable diameter TBM and completed an 11.5m diameter drive for the first 2.7km of the Mill Creek Drainage Relief Channel tunnel before converting to drive another 5.1km with a 9.9m diameter. City of Dallas government has said it is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Wants Help From the Public in Naming New Library
Fort Worth wants help from the public when it comes to naming a new public library. According to the city, the new library will be located in the southwest area of the city at the corner of McCart Avenue and Risinger Road. The library is taking name nominations here until...
Shootings, stabbings keep police in North Texas busy over the weekend
A teenage boy has died from a gunshot wound in Fort Worth. Sunday evening, the boy was found shot to death in a car driven by a relative who pulled into the parking lot of a Quik Trip along Loop 820 near Clifford Street
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record
Fort Worth Water set a new daily record for the third consecutive week, officials confirmed to NBC 5. The city's water use was 388.74 million gallons, breaking the previous record of 386.91 million gallons on July 27. These records are expected to break before the end of summer. These high...
wvpublic.org
Yeager Airport Announces Plans To Add Flights To Dallas And Houston
Two new flight service routes are on the radar of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW). The airport has secured grant money from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to add direct non stop flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
1 Person Dead After Hit And Run Crash In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
Official police reports state that a motorist struck and killed a motorcyclist in southeast Fort Worth, before fleeing. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
CandysDirt.com
These North Texas Counties Aren’t the Cheapest for New Construction Value, Report Finds
Collin and Denton counties are tops in Texas, and maybe in not such a good way. The ever-developing counties are the most expensive in Texas when it comes to average new construction value, according to a report by Construction Coverage. Researchers crunched numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits...
Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting.
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less Stressful
The DFW Airport has introduced some innovative upgrades in the Terminal C renovation that no other airport has.Briana Tozour/Unsplash. The Dallas Fort Worth Airport has been expanding terminal C and it now features some amenities that no other airport offers. CBS DFW reports that these new upgrades are aimed at looking to make your travel easier and safer.
fortworthreport.org
Code violations concentrated in some of Fort Worth’s most impoverished neighborhoods, data show
Manicured lawns sit beside overgrown, abandoned lots in the Historic Southside. Choking brush, piles of trash and used tires wait for the neighborhood code compliance officer to take notice. Historic Southside is situated in the 76104 ZIP code, where the majority of weed and high grass violations are issued in...
dallasexaminer.com
Grant to study transit options for Fort Worth area with lowest life expectancy in state
The North Central Texas Council of Governments has been awarded a grant of approximately $270,000 to identify innovative, affordable transit solutions to improve access to basic needs and create strategies to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in a part of Fort Worth identified as an area of persistent poverty. NCTCOG’s plan will...
DFW Airport steps into the future of travel with new amenities
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — DFW Airport's latest terminal expansion features amenities not yet available at any other airport in the country in the hopes of making your next trip easier and safer.Four newly reconstructed gates at Terminal C offer a glimpse into the future at DFW Airport."Place an order for any restaurant in the airport and have it delivered to you at the gate, and if you're lucky, you may see a robot deliver it to you," said Kenneth Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Revenue Management & Customer Experience at DFW Airport.From the way you get your meals to the...
