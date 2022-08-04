ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Investments® Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distributions

Benzinga

5 REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 6%

These five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pay 6% dividend yields to their investors. Each one trades on the New York Stock Exchange, each has an average daily trading volume of greater than 100,000 shares. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. BRDG is paying investors a 6.11% dividend. The company...
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy CVR Energy Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CVR Energy CVI. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 40 per share. On Thursday, CVR Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 40 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Looking At Paramount Global's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Paramount Global. Looking at options history for Paramount Global PARA we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Victory Capital Holdings

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Victory Capital Holdings. The company has an average price target of $28.57 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $20.00.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Emerson Sells InSinkErator Business To Whirlpool For $3B

Emerson Electric Co. EMR has agreed to sell its InSinkErator business to Whirlpool Corp WHR in a $3 billion all-cash transaction. InSinkErator's trailing twelve-month revenue, as of March 31, 2022, was $595 million, pretax earnings were $148 million, and EBITDA was $166 million, representing a transaction value of 18.1x EBITDA.
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $166,282 (189,000 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $166,282, which is 75.28x the current floor price of 1.85 Ethereum ETH/USD ($166,282 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Benzinga

Looking At UnitedHealth Group's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group. Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: FBoy Island Star And Bullish Studio Founder Unleash Equity Animal To Reach Millions Of Investors

More people are seeking to invest and save, rather than spend or borrow. Equity Animal wants to bolster this trend. The firm is led by CEO Mark Moran, who appeared on the first season of HBO's "FBoy Island," and president Brian Hanly, the founder and CEO of New York-based Bullish Studio. The two met while Moran was overseeing growth and operations at Litquidity, one of the fastest growing media brands born from a social media meme account.
