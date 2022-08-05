City Committee to Discuss $2.5 million loan to PCOC, Which Operates Convention Center, Civic Auditorium

Read on www.pasadenanow.com
Council Holds Over Vote on $2.5 Million Loan to the Pasadena Center Operating Company
The Pasadena Center Operating Company will have to wait another week for approval of a loan from the city to fund capital improvement projects. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Convention Center. According to City Clerk Mark Jomsky the item did not make it out of the...
Sister of Late Councilmember Kennedy to Address Council on Monday
Fallen Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy will address the City Council on Monday. John J. Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. Last week, Kennedy’s nephews Chris Morey and Jonathan Kennedy opened the...
Monday Morning Bullpen: Rent Control Front and Center
Monday’s City Council agenda is heavy on rent control. The City Council will receive a report on the rent control initiative that will appear on the November ballot. Local rent control advocates collected more than 15.000 signatures to qualify for the November ballot. According to Monday’s agenda, the City...
Allendale Branch Library to Close For Seismic Retrofits For 2 Months
The Allendale Branch Library will be shuttered for seismic and roofing repairs beginning on Monday, August 8, according to a city statement. Construction is scheduled to be completed at the branch — which is located at 1130 South Marengo Ave. — on Friday, October 7. The branch will reopen the week of October 10.
City Council Could Take a Stance on Rent Control Initiative
The Pasadena City Council is expected to provide direction Monday to city staff as to whether the Council will take a position in support of or in opposition to — or remain neutral —on a Charter Amendment Rent Control Measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot.
More Funding For HOPE Team on Monday’s Consent Calendar
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will vote to authorize the City Manager to increase a contract with Union Station Homeless Services by $199,000 for additional HOPE Team street outreach funding. Pasadena police Homeless Outreach and Psychological Evaluation units (HOPE) consist of police officers who partner...
PUSD: Free Breakfast and Lunch for ALL PUSD Students in 2022-2023 School Year
(Haga clíc aquí para español) Pasadena Unified School District is participating in a Free Breakfast and Lunch Program for the school year 2022-2023. This program is known as the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). All students enrolled at the District may participate in the breakfast and lunch program...
Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital (now known as Huntington Health) in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff...
St. Rita School to Hold Randy Davies Field Dedication on August 20
Rita School will host Randy Davies Field Dedication on Saturday August 20, after 5:00 p.m. Mass. Come celebrate the occasion with St. Rita School Administrators, Teachers and students! All are welcome!. Featuring Chiquita Bonita Food, Drinks, Kona Ice, Jumper Slide and DJ!. RSVP by Wednesday, August 17 to garcia@st-ritaschool.org. St....
The Roadmap for Growing Older, With Security
The Pasadena Senior Center is hosting Carol Marak, the Center’s SSG (Senior Specialist Group) partner, as she discusses “The Roadmap to Growing Older with Senior Security,” in a virtual event on Thursday, Aug. 11, starting at 10 a.m. Marak is also an educator and the author of...
Recruitment Drive for Students Interested in HBCU Enrollment Slated for Saturday
A recruitment drive for Los Angeles County students interested in enrolling in Philander Smith College, an HBCU (Historically Black College or University), will be held on August 6 at 6 pm during the Loma Alta Park “Parks After Dark End of Summer Extravaganza” at Loma Alta Park in Altadena, 3330 Lincoln Avenue in Altadena.
Enjoy a Pause Café With Alliance Française
Alliance Française de Pasadena members and guests will hear French host Christophe sharing stories and anecdotes about French culture on Thursday, Aug. 11, Pause Café – literally translated as “coffee break” – starting at 9:15 a.m. In this virtual event, Christophe will help you...
85 Years of Helping: Pasadena Boys and Girls Club Celebrates Birthday and $800,000 Make Over
With a bounce house, a dunk tank, and free backpack giveaway, the Pasadena Boys And Girls Club celebrated its 85th birthday Friday — and perhaps more importantly, the recently-completed $800,000 renovation of their North Fair Oaks Avenue property. An ebullient Lisa Cavelier, the Club’s chief executive officer, said the...
Blair High School Welcome New Administrators
Blair has a new Principal and two new Assistant Principals this year. Returning families already know the amazing Principal Amy McGinnis, who has been the Middle School Assistant Principal since 2019. Blair’s new High School Assistant Principal is Stephanie Fonseca, and the new Middle School AP is David Wang.
On National Purple Heart Day, A Look at Four Pasadena Recipients And How They Earned the Nation’s Oldest Medal
Every year on August 7, National Purple Heart Day pays tribute to nearly two million Americans who displayed bravery and courage during combat serving the nation and were wounded or killed. The Purple Heart is the nation’s oldest military medal. It was conceived and first awarded by General George Washington,...
Award-Winning STEM Program at Flintridge Sacred Heart Helps Young Women Break Barriers
When you enter the engineering classroom at Flintridge Sacred Heart in La Cañada Flintridge, what you will see defies the statistics of women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). As girls reach high school, they tend to fall away from interest in STEM and end up underrepresented in related fields in college and careers. Yet at FSHA, the number of students taking STEM classes continues to increase year after year and graduates have gone on to major in those fields.
Non-Profit Organization, A Taste of Culture, Hosts “Can You Feel The Love?” Talent Showcase
In association with A Taste of Culture, L.E.A.P (Leaders, Educators, and Alpha’s of Philander) is excited to announce its staging of the “Can You Feel The Love?” Talent Showcase. The free talent competition will be held on August 6, 2022, at the Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001, at 6:00pm.
Feel the Blue Breeze Tonight at Altadena’s 25th Annual Summer Concert in the Park
Motown R&B-influenced Blue Breeze Band will be performing Saturday, Aug. 6, in Altadena’s 25th Annual Summer Concert in the Park series, which started last month and continues through Sept. 10. Presented by the Altadena Rotary Club, Concerts in the Park are free to watch and are held at Farnsworth...
