SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A bill to delay elections in the Solomon Islands has been submitted to its parliament, officials said, prompting concern from opposition politicians. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's government has said it wants to extend parliament until after it hosts the Pacific Games in November 2023, for which China has donated seven stadiums and venues that are being built by Chinese companies.

