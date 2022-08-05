Read on www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise
People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
BBC
Labour: Kim Howells warns party could 'easily lose' general election
Former foreign office minister Kim Howells has warned Labour could easily lose the next general election. Dr Howells, who was in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown's governments, said the cost of living crisis and rail strikes could cause the party problems. The former Pontypridd MP said UK party leader...
BBC
Horniman Museum to return 72 artefacts to Nigeria
A London museum says it has agreed to return to Nigeria artefacts looted in the 19th Century from the Kingdom of Benin. The Horniman Museum said ownership of 72 objects would be transferred to the Nigerian government. Items include 12 brass plaques, known as Benin Bronzes, a brass cockerel and...
BBC
Taiwan: US hits out at 'irresponsible' China amid attack rehearsal claims
The United States has accused Beijing of "provocative" and "irresponsible" actions after Taiwan said China rehearsed an attack on the island. Taiwan said it responded to the Chinese drills, now in their fourth day, by deploying aircraft and ships on Sunday. The heightened tensions follow a trip to Taiwan by...
BBC
Hamida Banu: Missing India woman found in Pakistan 'can't wait to go home'
An Indian woman who was missing for 20 years has been found in Pakistan with the help of a video on social media. Hamida Banu left India in 2002 after a recruitment agent promised to get her the job of a cook in Dubai. Instead, she says, she was tricked and trafficked to Pakistan.
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Russia's tech weakness and latest fighting
Russia is running low on key Western-made components for its hi-tech weapons and military communications, defence experts say, advocating tighter export controls. The Russian military is exhausting those weapons stocks in Ukraine and tighter controls would leave it permanently short, the Royal United Services Institute argues in a new report.
Solomon Islands government seeks to delay election to host games
SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A bill to delay elections in the Solomon Islands has been submitted to its parliament, officials said, prompting concern from opposition politicians. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's government has said it wants to extend parliament until after it hosts the Pacific Games in November 2023, for which China has donated seven stadiums and venues that are being built by Chinese companies.
BBC
Island trip lays bare US-China tussle in the Pacific
They are hundreds of miles from the nearest continent - an archipelago of over 900 islands home to a population smaller than that of the single US city of Seattle - but a tiny nation in the South Pacific has become a new front in the battle for supremacy with China.
BBC
Thatch price hike 'could force homeowners to sell'
Owners of idyllic "chocolate box" homes could be forced to sell up as the price of thatch surges, an expert has warned. The price of a bundle of water reed has doubled to about £7 in 18 months, says the National Society of Master Thatchers (NSMT). Britain uses 5m...
BBC
Russia halts US inspections of nuclear arsenal under New START treaty
Russia has told the US it has "temporarily" suspended on-site inspections of its strategic nuclear weapons, under an arms control treaty known as New START. The Russian foreign ministry said the US was seeking advantages and had deprived Russia of the right to carry out inspections on US territory. It...
Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost
MELBOURNE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back slightly on Tuesday on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market.
BBC
Noah Donohoe: Private hearing to take place before inquest
There is to be a private hearing before Noah Donohoe's inquest into whether information in police files can be withheld, the Coroners Service says. No date has been fixed - but it will come ahead of the inquest scheduled on 28 November. The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm...
BBC
Queen to interrupt Balmoral stay to meet new prime minister
The Queen will interrupt her annual stay in Balmoral in Scotland so she can hold an audience with the incoming new prime minister, says Buckingham Palace. The winner of the Conservative leadership battle is due to be announced on 5 September, when the Queen would usually be in Scotland. But...
BBC
Russia using Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as army base - Ukraine
Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have turned the site into a military base to launch attacks against Ukrainian positions, the head of Ukraine's nuclear power company says. Petro Kotin told the BBC the threat to the plant was "great", but that it remained safe. For days, Ukraine...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Ozzy Osbourne surprise appearance headlines Birmingham 2022 closing ceremony
Legendary Birmingham rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance to bring the curtain down on a hugely successful Commonwealth Games in fabulous fashion. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath received a rapturous ovation from the 30,000 capacity crowd at the Alexander Stadium as they provided a fitting climax to a star-studded closing ceremony.
