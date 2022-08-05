ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise

People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
ECONOMY
BBC

Labour: Kim Howells warns party could 'easily lose' general election

Former foreign office minister Kim Howells has warned Labour could easily lose the next general election. Dr Howells, who was in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown's governments, said the cost of living crisis and rail strikes could cause the party problems. The former Pontypridd MP said UK party leader...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Horniman Museum to return 72 artefacts to Nigeria

A London museum says it has agreed to return to Nigeria artefacts looted in the 19th Century from the Kingdom of Benin. The Horniman Museum said ownership of 72 objects would be transferred to the Nigerian government. Items include 12 brass plaques, known as Benin Bronzes, a brass cockerel and...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Martine Croxall
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia's tech weakness and latest fighting

Russia is running low on key Western-made components for its hi-tech weapons and military communications, defence experts say, advocating tighter export controls. The Russian military is exhausting those weapons stocks in Ukraine and tighter controls would leave it permanently short, the Royal United Services Institute argues in a new report.
POLITICS
Reuters

Solomon Islands government seeks to delay election to host games

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A bill to delay elections in the Solomon Islands has been submitted to its parliament, officials said, prompting concern from opposition politicians. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's government has said it wants to extend parliament until after it hosts the Pacific Games in November 2023, for which China has donated seven stadiums and venues that are being built by Chinese companies.
WORLD
BBC

Island trip lays bare US-China tussle in the Pacific

They are hundreds of miles from the nearest continent - an archipelago of over 900 islands home to a population smaller than that of the single US city of Seattle - but a tiny nation in the South Pacific has become a new front in the battle for supremacy with China.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Brexit Divorce Bill#Interest Rates#European Union#Uk#Bbc#The Bank Of England
BBC

Thatch price hike 'could force homeowners to sell'

Owners of idyllic "chocolate box" homes could be forced to sell up as the price of thatch surges, an expert has warned. The price of a bundle of water reed has doubled to about £7 in 18 months, says the National Society of Master Thatchers (NSMT). Britain uses 5m...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Russia halts US inspections of nuclear arsenal under New START treaty

Russia has told the US it has "temporarily" suspended on-site inspections of its strategic nuclear weapons, under an arms control treaty known as New START. The Russian foreign ministry said the US was seeking advantages and had deprived Russia of the right to carry out inspections on US territory. It...
MILITARY
Reuters

Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost

MELBOURNE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back slightly on Tuesday on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Noah Donohoe: Private hearing to take place before inquest

There is to be a private hearing before Noah Donohoe's inquest into whether information in police files can be withheld, the Coroners Service says. No date has been fixed - but it will come ahead of the inquest scheduled on 28 November. The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
BBC

Queen to interrupt Balmoral stay to meet new prime minister

The Queen will interrupt her annual stay in Balmoral in Scotland so she can hold an audience with the incoming new prime minister, says Buckingham Palace. The winner of the Conservative leadership battle is due to be announced on 5 September, when the Queen would usually be in Scotland. But...
POLITICS
BBC

Russia using Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as army base - Ukraine

Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have turned the site into a military base to launch attacks against Ukrainian positions, the head of Ukraine's nuclear power company says. Petro Kotin told the BBC the threat to the plant was "great", but that it remained safe. For days, Ukraine...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy