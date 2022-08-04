2 people dead, 2 in critical condition following lightning strike in Washington DC

Read on www.ksdk.com
BBC
Three dead after lightning strike near White House
An elderly couple from Wisconsin are among three dead after they were struck by lightning near the White House in Washington DC, police say. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, were visiting the US capital to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary, their niece said. On Friday, an unnamed 29-year-old...
Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
A retired Washington, DC, police officer who was part of Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night that the then-President was adamant about going to the US Capitol as the riot unfolded.
Police officer in Trump’s Jan 6 motorcade corroborates Secret Service confrontation
A police officer from Washington DC has corroborated to the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol riot that Donald Trump had a heated exchange with his Secret Service detail after the former president was told he could not go to the Capitol. The metropolitan police department officer was...
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
New witnesses confirm 'heated' discussion between Trump and Secret Service agent on Jan. 6
Despite denials from Secret Service and former President Trump, the Jan. 6 committee said Thursday night that witnesses confirmed that a heated argument occurred in the presidential SUV.
POLITICO
A Homeland Security watchdog says many Secret Service text messages from the time of Jan. 6 Capitol attack were deleted.
The inspector general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “The Senate has already done a bipartisan investigation within the Rules Committee,” Davis told POLITICO about whether or not to speak with McConnell. The report from the Senate Rules and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Woman who threatened to shoot Pelosi during Jan. 6 attack sentenced to 60 days
July 21 (UPI) -- A woman who said she broke into the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and searched the building for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with intent to shoot her "in the friggin' brain" was sentenced Thursday by a district judge to 60 days' imprisonment. The Justice...
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
Trump supporter who assaulted police at the Capitol gets five years in prison
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump supporter who assaulted police officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because he believed the former president's lies about the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to more than five years in prison Tuesday. Mark Ponder, one of just four Washington residents arrested for...
Washington Examiner
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
A member of the House Jan. 6 committee revealed the Secret Service "dumped hundreds of thousands of documents" on the panel investigating the 2021 riot at the Capitol on Tuesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC that the committee had been asking the Secret Service for the documents for "almost...
FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in document investigation
The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there, three people familiar with the situation told CNN.
DOJ seeks longer sentence for Capitol rioter they labeled as a domestic terrorist
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is seeking to add years to a Jan. 6 defendant’s sentence, arguing for the first time that one of the rioters committed an act of domestic terrorism and, thus should get a heavier sentence of 15 years in federal prison. Guy Reffitt, the...
More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help
Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
A DC police officer attacked during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was heckled by protesters after Thursday's Jan 6. Committee hearing
A former DC cop who was attacked on January 6 was heckled by protestors after Thursday's hearing. Protestors asked Michael Fanone why he was at the Capitol on January 6 if he was not on duty that day. "Are you a real police officer?" one woman asked Fanone. "Are you...
'Nefarious' or 'incompetence': Former Jan. 6 investigator on missing Secret Service texts
CNN’s Kasie Hunt speaks with former senior investigator for the Jan. 6 committee John Wood and Victoria Nourse, former chief counsel to then-Vice President Joe Biden, about new CNN reporting that Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari knew earlier than previously reported about missing Secret Service texts.
Top House Republican McCarthy threatens to investigate search of Trump’s home – live
Kevin McCarthy says he’ll consider creating special committee to investigate FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
NPR
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. and NYC — with no plan for what's next
For months now, the governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants and refugees to Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. When they disembark, they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Texas Gov. Greg...
Jan. 6 texts and data deleted from Secret Service, Pentagon phones spark ‘cover-up’ accusations
The hours of witness testimony, reams of documents, immersive graphic displays and sheer astonishment of the revelations from the House select committee hearings investigating the riot that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, may be one of the most compelling stories to come out of the U.S. Congress — but perhaps more compelling has been all the information erased, wiped, deleted and otherwise obscured by members of former President Donald Trump’s administration in the days, weeks and months after the failed insurrection.
