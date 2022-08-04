2 people dead, 2 in critical condition following lightning strike in Washington DC

Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO