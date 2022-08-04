ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

2 people dead, 2 in critical condition following lightning strike in Washington DC

KSDK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Three dead after lightning strike near White House

An elderly couple from Wisconsin are among three dead after they were struck by lightning near the White House in Washington DC, police say. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, were visiting the US capital to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary, their niece said. On Friday, an unnamed 29-year-old...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Janesville, CA
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Janesville, WI
Government
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Janesville, WI
Local
California Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lightning Strike#The White House#U S Park Police#Dc Fire#Ems#Dc Police#City National Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Fox News

More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help

Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Jan. 6 texts and data deleted from Secret Service, Pentagon phones spark ‘cover-up’ accusations

The hours of witness testimony, reams of documents, immersive graphic displays and sheer astonishment of the revelations from the House select committee hearings investigating the riot that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, may be one of the most compelling stories to come out of the U.S. Congress — but perhaps more compelling has been all the information erased, wiped, deleted and otherwise obscured by members of former President Donald Trump’s administration in the days, weeks and months after the failed insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy