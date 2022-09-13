Read full article on original website
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
These great iPhone 14 cases will keep your new phone stylish and safe
Whether you were lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on launch day or you’re waiting for your order to ship, it’s always a good idea to add a case to your shiny new gadget that will not only help protect it but allow you to personalize the look.
37 Things That Will Make Your Home Look 10x Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon
It's never a wrong time to do a little home refresh, but not all of us want to spend an arm and a leg updating our homes. This list gives subtle changes that will make the house so much better while keeping you on track for that monthly budget. Everything on this list is under $35, but the impact is enormous!
A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business
Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
A millennial who quit her 60-hour-a-week job now makes up to $15,000 a month from what used to be a side hustle, report says
Alice Everdeen used to work 60 hours a week for just $42,000 a year but now puts in three to five hours a day for far more money, CNBC reported.
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Slips On Crystal Heels in Red-Hot Dress at ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ London Premiere
Lauren Sanchez stepped out in sparkles for her latest date night with Jeff Bezos: the London premiere of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The upcoming Amazon series, a prequel to the original “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books of the same name, premieres on Sept. 2. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the London premiere of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series in Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022. Adding to her outfit’s glitz was a diamond bracelet, drop earrings and a dangling gold and diamond anklet — as well...
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
CNET
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
The 24 best camping tents, according to tent experts
We interviewed experts on what to consider when buying a tent — from backpacking and luxury tents to family and car camping tents. Here’s what you need to know.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Apple Watch comparison: Which one is right for you?
The Apple Watch Series 7 (left) and Series 8 (right), side by side. Mike EpsteinWhen you’re choosing an Apple Watch, comparison shopping is your friend to get the style and generation that’s right for you.
TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did
The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
Our favorite product releases this week: REI, Hill House Home, Hyperice and more
This week brings the launch of Outdoor Afro x REI Co-op’s inclusivity-minded outdoor line, Hyperice’s new heat patches and Hill House Home’s new sweater collection.
The best budget laptops in 2022
It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
