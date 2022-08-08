There are few things worse than being hot in bed (not in the exciting way). Good sleep is one of the best things for your health and wellbeing – and being too warm when you’re in bed is one of the easiest ways to disrupt that.That’s what the Chilisleep ooler sleep system with chilipad aims to fix. It works a bit like an air-conditioning unit but just for your bed – it lies under your sheets, using water to extract the heat and pump it out into the air. It promises to finally get rid of sweltering, sweaty nights once...

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO