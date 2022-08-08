ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

The 5 best air mattresses: Sleep comfortably

Whether it's for an upcoming camping trip, unexpected guests, or as an in-between when you've just moved into a new place and don't have your furniture yet, sometimes you need a bed in a pinch. In these cases, it's handy to have an air mattress that provides a comfortable space to sleep.
The Independent

Chilisleep ooler review: Will it improve your sleep?

There are few things worse than being hot in bed (not in the exciting way). Good sleep is one of the best things for your health and wellbeing – and being too warm when you’re in bed is one of the easiest ways to disrupt that.That’s what the Chilisleep ooler sleep system with chilipad aims to fix. It works a bit like an air-conditioning unit but just for your bed – it lies under your sheets, using water to extract the heat and pump it out into the air. It promises to finally get rid of sweltering, sweaty nights once...
BHG

The Bissell Stick Vacuum We Named 'Best Affordable Model' Is a 'Miracle Worker,' According to Shoppers

Whether you just ran your vacuum across your floors or you spent the weekend deep-cleaning your home, the mess always seems to return. It's simply inevitable, especially in high-traffic areas like your kitchen, but there are easy ways to give the floors in your space a quick spruce. And one of the best tools to have on hand for the job is a shopper-favorite stick vacuum.
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
The Independent

How tin foil can keep your home cool during a heatwave

The UK could see its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including London, the southeast, and as far north as York and Manchester. As the mercury rises, many people are looking for unorthodox ways to keep cool amid the rising mercury. While fans and cooling devices may play a central role, an unlikely kitchen staple can also offer some respite from the oppressive heat. Aluminium foil is both pliable, cheap and highly resistant...
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
