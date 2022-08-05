Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb
Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay.
Greta Garbo’s 1930s Mansion in Beverly Hills Just Listed for $12 Million
Click here to read the full article. Just a month after Greta Garbo’s New York City apartment listed for $7.25 million, another one of the actresses’ former homes has come onto the market. Located in the prestigious Beverly Crest neighborhood, a hillside mansion where the Hollywood star once resided is now available for $12 million. The adobe-style home was custom built for Garbo in 1937 and completely transformed roughly 70 years later by current owner and interior designer Nicole Sassaman, reported the Los Angeles Times. Listed by Compass, the trophy property spans 4,675 square feet and offers six bedrooms and six bathrooms, in...
Librarian is sharing the treasure trove of items she's discovered in returned books
Who knew books could be filled with such sweet trinkets?
Phys.org
Whiteness is an invented concept that has been used as a tool of oppression
Whiteness is a modern, colonial invention. It was devised in the 17th century and used to provide the logic for genocide and slavery. The first recorded mention of "white people," historians concur, is in English playwright Thomas Middleton's 1613 play, The Triumphs of Truth. Ever since the 17th century, people...
Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in August
From Emiko Jean and Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest novels to Beth Macy's new work of reporting
Black Kids Are Being Ignored At Sesame Place But Sesame Street Was Originally Created FOR Them
Sesame Street’s San Diego theme park, Sesame Place, became viral news after users disclosed alleged discrimination against Black children. Many fans don’t realize that Sesame Street was originally created for Black and Brown inner-city children. Read more about Sesame Street’s origin below. One viral video of a...
blavity.com
Brooklyn Preacher Says Robbers Took $1 Million In Jewelry From Himself And His Wife During Sermon
A Brooklyn preacher and his wife said they lost more than $1 million in jewelry when they were robbed during a Sunday service. According to CNN, police said three people entered the Leaders of Tomorrow church on Sunday to steal the belongings of pastor Lamor Miller-Whitehead and his wife. Footage...
Ghosts of My Life by Mark Fisher – ferociously intelligent cultural insights
The late writer and academic has become a hero of leftwing criticism and this reissued essay collection amply demonstrates why
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Devastating Death Of Ernest Hemingway, The Author Whose Work Defined America’s ‘Lost Generation’
Ernest Hemingway famously struggled with alcoholism and mental illness for decades before taking his own life in 1961. Ernest Hemingway was one of the most celebrated writers of the 20th century. With his novels such as The Sun Also Rises and The Old Man and the Sea still studied in classrooms across America today, Hemingway’s legacy continues to inspire generations of readers. But the controversy surrounding his death lives on as well.
Why is Pablo Picasso so famous? A look at the 20th century's most influential painter
Pablo Picasso is one of the most influential painters and sculptors of the 20th century, known for his artistic versatility and extraordinary talent. Picasso, who lived to 91, was famous for switching his artistic techniques and styles throughout his life. His critical acclaim in the modern art scene gained him a mass following the likes of which the world had not previously seen.
Review: What are books for? A novelist goes beyond the hot takes
Elaine Castillo's 'How to Read Now' makes a fierce and witty case toward reading books to expand your mind, not just as machines of art or empathy.
'Hamilton' team responds to Texas church's unauthorized performance
A Texas church performed "Hamilton" this weekend, but the team behind the Tony-award winning production says it shouldn't have happened.
Video shows brazen heist of $2 million in jewelry from New York shop
An investigation is underway into a robbery by four masked men who brazenly broke into a Bronx jewelry store last week and made off with an estimated $2 million worth of merchandise, according to the NYPD. The incident, which involved four men wearing face masks and was recorded by the...
SFGate
‘Tommy Guns’ Review: A Sinuous, Surprising Military Drama Wrestles With Portugal’s Colonial Legacy
Portugal’s colonial past in Africa continues to haunt some of the country’s most vital and subversive filmmakers. With his remarkable second feature “Tommy Guns,” Angolan-Portuguese director Carlos Conceição’s steps into the same precarious territory sometimes occupied by Pedro Costa and Miguel Gomes — borrowing, perhaps, a measure of the former’s visceral austerity and the latter’s shape-shifting playfulness, but mostly proving his own sly, supple talent. Formally and structurally audacious in ways that build in power and meaning as the film unfolds, this study of a Portuguese military squad gradually unraveling in a remote, bloodied wilderness begins with a clear sense of time, place and space, before collapsing those certainties in a horror-tinged nightmare that nods to the sprawling impact of colonialism across eras.
Elle
The book that:
I left California for Pakistan at the age of nine and never lived there again, and it wasn’t until I read Joan Didion’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem 30 years later that I truly realized how much I still missed the place and how much of me was still there.
Curate Management Taps Becca Rodriguez as Book and IP Manager (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Curate Management has added book and IP manager, Becca Rodriguez, to its growing team, Variety has learned. The boutique management firm, founded by film and TV lit manager Britton Rizzio, opened its doors last year and focuses on creators in film and television, aiming to shape the careers of creatives with distinct voices. Rodriguez brings with her to Curate a deep roster of literary clients, including Chantal V. Johnson, whose debut novel “Post-Traumatic” was just longlisted for The Center for Fiction 2022 First Novel Prize; Pushcart Prize nominee Lucie Britsch; Amazon bestselling author Elyssa Friedland; author of...
An Exhibit on Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America Weaves Lessons Through Textiles
Click here to read the full article. Step back 300 years into colonial Latin America and the textiles are lavish, fashions often akin to couture, and who wore what was determined not just by what they could afford, but by class and race, too. It’s a setting the exhibit “Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America,” opening Aug. 14 at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, will surround its visitors with.More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look at the Grand Reopening...
Barack, Michelle Obama Surprise Crowd to Introduce Doc ‘Descendant’ at Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Fest
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama surprised the audience during the opening night of the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival to celebrate their documentary Descendant. The couple visited the Friday event to introduce the film that their Higher Ground Productions picked up after its premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and is set to release through Netflix later this year. Director Margaret Brown’s feature, which hails from Participant, centers on residents of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, who have a shared history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to illegally bring captives from Africa...
Chris Pratt shares Terminal List post hitting out at ‘woke critics’ as author defends show’s success
The Terminal List’s creator has defended the Chris Pratt show from claims it was made for right-wing viewers.Pratt plays a Navy SEAL in the Prime Video series, which features numerous former members of the US military in front of and behind the camera.When reviews of the show were published, they were mostly negative, with one byThe Daily Beast calling the series an “unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy”.However, The Terminal List has defied the critics to become a huge success, with Nielsen reporting the series was watched for 1.6 billion minutes in its first week.This prompted Pratt himself to share...
