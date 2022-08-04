Minnesota’s Black Beach Is A Must See This Summer

Read on b1027.com
Related
townandtourist.com
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
ktoe.com
Walz to Announce Next Fishing Opener in Southern Minnesota
Governor Walz is set to announce the location for next year’s fishing opener. His office says they plan to be somewhere in southern Minnesota today to make the announcement official. Related Posts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holy Cow! This Is The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota!
I can't imagine what it was like for the mother who gave birth to the biggest baby ever born in Minnesota. He was one, big baby!. The other day we got to talking about babies, big heads, and tough births. I am the father of two wonderful children. At birth,...
One Thing Everyone in Minnesota Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans in the Summer
I’ve been alive for 40 (cough…cough) years and I was today years old when I learned that ceiling fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois homes have a special feature just for summer. One Thing Everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans...
Here’s The Current Minnesota State Motorcycle Fatalities For 2022
We're pretty much halfway through motorcycle season for your average rider in the Twin Ports area. There are always a few of course who pull the bikes out even when there is snow and salt on the roads, but for the sake of this article, they don't factor in as average riders.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: How much rain fell this weekend
(FOX 9) - The Twin Cities saw the wettest consecutive days since April over the weekend. Much-needed rain fell across the metro and southwestern Minnesota, dumping 1-2 inches in the Twin Cities and 2-4 inches in parts of central Minnesota. This should help relieve some drought conditions the region has experienced this summer.
RELATED PEOPLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Heavy rain falls across Minnesota over the weekend, We Fest impacted by storms
(Undated)--Heavy rain fell across parts of Minnesota over the weekend. In Martin County, 3.87 inches of rain fell in Odin. Willmar reported 3.15 inches, Mankato picked up 3.14 inches, New Ulm received 2.46 inches, and Bird Island had 1.46 inches. Here locally, Kensington Friday night into Saturday received 1.33 inches...
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
Minnesota’s Most Used Slang Term is 100 % Accurate
You'd be hard-pressed to find a person living in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes who hasn't used this slang. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Minnesotans say one term, in particular, that even outsiders associate with the state. Best Life looked at each of the...
boreal.org
Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?
High COVID rates in Beltrami, Big Stone, Clearwater, Fillmore, Martin, Olmsted, Ottertail, Pipestone and Rock counties has led the CDC to recommend masking when in crowded or indoor settings. Photo: Brandon Bell | Getty Images. Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfgo.com
Minnesota DNR proposinging #fishing regulation changes
The Minnesota DNR is proposing fishing regulation changes for northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties). Please share your thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations. We’re asking for your input on several...
Minnesota Baker Has Created an Insane Cotton Candy Burrito
A Minnesota baker has gone off the deep end! Or... maybe not. This might actually be a genius concoction that they have whipped up. It's a cotton candy burrito and I might need to try it. This cotton candy burrito is sold at a bakery up in Anoka, MN called...
11 of the Biggest Weather Disasters in Minnesota Throughout the Years
Mother Nature is a powerful lady and she has shown her wrath on Minnesota several times in mighty ways. Fires, tornadoes, floods, blizzards - she has brought it all to the land of 10,000 lakes and unfortunately, many lives have been lost as a result of these natural disasters. 11...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTIP
DNR researchers dive to bottom of Lake Superior near Grand Marais in search of ‘rock snot’
The bottom of Lake Superior is a world most humans never get to explore. It makes sense, with Lake Superior being hundreds of feet deep within eyesight of the shoreline near Grand Marais. Factor in, too, the cold water Lake Superior is famous for along the Minnesota coastline. That being the case, a team of researchers with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are hoping to better understand what’s growing on and using the rocks at the bottom of Lake Superior.
You’re Never Gonna Believe Who Drinks More Beer Than South Dakota
It's no secret that South Dakotans like to drink, especially beer. We live in the heartland, for Pete's sake, where it's hotter than the surface of the sun during the summer months and bitterly cold almost half of the year. We South Dakotans need a little somethin' to help cope with the harsh weather months in this state.
Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota
Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
Are Iowa Folks Really Suffering From “Corn Sweat”?
If you have been feeling sweatier than usual in Iowa, this might just be the reason why. Corn. Corn might be making you really sweaty. According to the Washington Post ‘Corn sweat’ is making the air in the Midwest oppressively muggy. This summer many portions of Iowa have...
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0