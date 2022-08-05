ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica Man Arrested After Allegedly Cutting Victim with Glass Bottle

By Kristine Bellino
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on bigfrog104.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located at 321 Main Street to investigate […]
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say

Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
CANASTOTA, NY
informnny.com

Herkimer County Sheriff charge Ilion man with Welfare Fraud

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an Ilion man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly defrauding the county for over 8 months. According to the Sheriff, 51-year-old Lewis Rimmer allegedly received more than $1,500.00 worth of fraudulent benefits for a...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Man Planned to Shoot Dogs Because He Couldn’t Pay for Vet Care: NYSP

Two Labrador Retrievers were rescued from a home in Central New York after they were found to be emaciated, nearly unable to walk, and loaded with porcupine quills. That's according to New York State Police who say when the spoke to one of the owners the man said he had planned to shoot the dogs because he could not pay for veterinary care. Both Yellow Labs have now been surrendered to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and were taken Emergency Veterinary Hospital in East Syracuse.
PARISH, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Four charged with trespassing at school in town of Newport, State Police say

NEWPORT- Four young adults, including three from the Kuyahoora Valley and one from Oneida County, are all faced with trespass charges, authorities say. The New York State Police did not provide names for the three 18-year-olds from Newport, NY and the one 18-year-old from Utica, NY. All four have been charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass in the third-degree (school).
NEWPORT, NY
nyspnews.com

Parish Couple Arrested on Animal Cruelty charges

On August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, NY for (4) counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. Troopers arrested both...
PARISH, NY
Syracuse.com

66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion

Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home in the 500 block of Third Street with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
SOLVAY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Glass Bottle#Food Prices#Violent Crime#Upd#P3 Tips
localsyr.com

Man taken to Upstate after shooting

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKTV

Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
NORWICH, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police release photos of two people wanted on murder indictments

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are hoping someone has information on two murder suspects. Police released photos of Arianna Bailey and Kaivion Strong on Friday. Both have warrants out for Murder in the Second Degree. Because this is a sealed indictment, the police department is not giving out any additional information about when and where this alleged crime happened.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man who led police on 2-county chase charged with 2nd bank robbery, troopers say

Brewerton, N.Y. — A man who led police on a chase through Onondaga and Oswego counties has been charged with a second bank robbery, troopers said Thursday. Andrew Bell, 32, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Brewerton up toward Pulaski, back down to Central Square and into Onondaga County where he was stopped, according North Syracuse Police Chief William Becker.
BREWERTON, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy