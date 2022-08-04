'Just leveling the playing field': 3 Washington breweries sue Oregon over distribution laws

Read on www.krem.com
KREM
IDOC's investing in state and local mental health programs to reduce crime
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) will fund programs that may help non-violent criminal offenders with mental health and substance use disorders to avoid jail time. IDOC's Pre-Prosecution Diversion Grant program will focus on treatment, rehabilitation and victim restoration rather than prosecution. "We're trying to better understand...
KREM
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
KREM
Teen attempting world record flying solo makes stop in Seattle area
TUKWILA, Wash. — A 17-year-old is trying to break the record for youngest person to fly solo around the world, and one of his stops was at the Museum of Flight in Seattle over the weekend. "In plane you can basically go anywhere you go there's very little airspace...
