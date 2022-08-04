Read on www.an17.com
Louie Jean Magee
Louie Jean Magee passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the age of 79. Louie Jean was born on September 13, 1942 in Independence, LA to Louis Spinks and Noran Athey Spinks. Louie Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert “Bob” Magee; her son, Jeff Magee...
Donald "Brudda" Phillip McDaniel
Donald “Brudda” Phillip McDaniel, 65, of Kentwood, LA, passed away August 5, 2022. He was born on August 22, 1956, in Heidelberg, Germany, to E.P. and Kitty Sue Forbes McDaniel. Brudda was a typical military “brat” living in multiple places. He spent several years in Hixson, TN, where he enjoyed being part of the wrestling and pole-vaulting teams. He graduated from Valley Forge Academy in Kentwood, LA where he played football and baseball.
Beverly Windom Pecot
Beverly Windom Pecot, 73, a New Orleans native and resident of Mandeville, LA passed away Wednesday August 3, 2022 at St. Tammany Hospital. Beverly was born in New Orleans, LA July 13, 1949. She was the only daughter of Clarence Charles Windom and Geraldine Finas Windom. Her late brother was Ralph Hurley and her surviving brother is Raymond Windom.
Linda Kern
Linda, age 61, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Linda took great pride in raising her two sons and always made sure they had everything they could want and need. Growing up, she was the fun mom. Playing board games, card games, puzzles, and even video games; if her sons were into it, she dove right in and joined them. Linda was a huge Mardi Gras fan and every year she took her boys and family to all of the parades. She was a true boy mom and was always up for an adventure. Becoming a grandmother was her next biggest accomplishment and she took her title of Grandma very seriously. Linda adored her grandkids and would always spend time with them outside. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known to joke around, and share laughs with friends and family. Linda was an incredible woman who left her family with a lifetime of wonderful memories. She will be deeply missed.
Pelican State Credit Union hosts 18th annual free Kids Bike Race in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, LOUISIANA—Pelican State Credit Union hosted its 18th Annual Free Kids Bike Race on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs. Kids ages 12 and under were able to participate in this healthy, fun, and free event. The credit union is thankful to be able to go out and make memories with the community.
Shane Dalton Stafford
Shane Dalton Stafford of Livingston, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the age of 26. He was born on Tuesday, June 18, 1996, in Hammond, Louisiana, the son of Tom "Dooley" and Sharon H. Stafford. Shane is survived by his parents, Tom "Dooley" and Sharon H. Stafford,...
Iona Quinn Heyl
Mrs. Iona Quinn Heyl, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the age of 66. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time. To view and sign the guestbook go to pooleritchiefuneralhome.com.
Bruce William White
Bruce William White went to live with his Lord, August 3, 2022, at the age of 75 at the PAM Rehabilitation Hospital in Covington, Louisiana surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was born November 26, 1946, at Camden, New Jersey and was a resident of Holden Louisiana. Bruce was a...
Rita P. Charbonnet
After a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Rita Pepitone Charbonnet passed away at her home on August 5, 2022, at the age of 82. Rita was born on April 11, 1940. She grew up in Ponchatoula with 9 siblings and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rita worked for Citizen’s Bank and First Guaranty Bank in Hammond. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was completely devoted to her family. Rita loved spending time with her children, taking trips with her mother and sisters, and going camping with her grandchildren. She rarely missed a ballgame or any other event that her grandchildren participated in.
Southside campus reopens today
LIVINGSTON, La. – When students attending Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High return to their schools this morning, they will be the first to take possession of the new shared campus that has been freshly constructed in the aftermath of the 2016 flood. However, their access will have limitations...
Diane Robertson Martinez
Diane, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Diane loved to travel with her husband. If they could think of a trip, they went. She absolutely loved coffee and was so happy to share conversation over a big cup. Diane adored cats and always had many furry companions. She enjoyed going out to eat with her friends and family didn’t matter how far the drive. Diane was sweet and loving who will be forever missed.
Irene Morgan Owens
Irene, age 56, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her home in Independence, LA surrounded by her family. Irene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Independence. She loved being outdoors either fishing or playing in the yard with her grandbabies. Irene absolutely loved to go fishing and spent every summer fishing at Percy Quinn. She got along with everyone and had the ability to make you feel like you were friends for years. Irene took great pride in raising her children and always made sure to put her family first. She was an incredibly strong woman with a heart of gold that will be forever missed.
Michael Rivet
And a resident of Franklinton died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his residence. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and hunting. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and family. Survived by:. Daughter: Lauren Rivet and Johnathn. 2 Grandchildren: McKinlee Rivet, Evan Rivet. Numerous nieces and nephews and other...
Patricia Ann Williams Dillon
Patricia Ann Williams Dillon was born on April 30, 1957, to the late Elmer Williams, Jr. and Regina Roberts Williams. She departed this life on August 4, 2022, at her residence in Covington, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. Please continue to keep...
Roy Warren Calongne
Roy Warren Calongne passed away in Franklinton, Louisiana on July 219, 2022 at the age of 67. Born in New Orleans on August 24, 1954, Roy grew up in Metairie. He was graduated from Archbishop Rummel High School in 1972 and studied Business Administration at Louisiana State University in New Orleans. In the late 1970's in Baton Rouge, Roy began a long career as a small business entrepreneur, eventually returning to Metairie where he lived until 2018. At the time of his death, Roy was a resident of Slidell.
Nancy S. Adams
Nancy peacefully passed away Friday morning, August 5th, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was a feisty lady who wore her heart on her sleeve and would not hesitate to let you know what was on her mind. Most who knew her, knew her as "Nan". Nan loved in her own way, but when it came to family, there was a love like no other. She attended every family function, where you could always see her cutting-up, dancing, having a good time, and making memories that the family will cherish forever.
Kelly Wells announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish School Board District H
With a goal to bring a fresh, new approach to the Tangipahoa Parish School Board, Ponchatoula native Kelly Wells has announced his candidacy to represent District H on the Tangipahoa Parish School Board. “District H is one of the fastest growing areas in Tangipahoa Parish. As your school board member,...
Glenn Andrew Boone
Glenn Andrew Boone of Angie, Louisiana, passed from this life to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born in Sandy Hook, MS to Homer and Ollie Boone, as one of eleven children. He was a U.S. Army veteran and owner of Boone Heavy Equipment Services. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing. Mr. Boone will be remembered as an honest, kind, and compassionate person who always put the interest of others before his own.
Stilley: District excited for new school year
Superintendent Melissa Stilley is excited for the new school year and eagerly awaiting the return of the students and teachers. “Even after 35 years in education, I still get butterflies on the first day,” Stilley said. School leaders have spent the summer in professional learning around strengthening school instructional...
Science and robotics camps introduce students to future class, career options
DENHAM SPRINGS---They weren’t your grandfather’s science camps. Livingston Parish students attending the Denham Springs STEM and Robotics Center’s “Mrs. Moore’s Science and Robotics All-Stars Camp” July 11-15 learned about the latest concepts in science through interactive, hands-on projects, including the building and competition of complex robots.
