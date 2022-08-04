Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. Hillcrest-Evergreen (AL): Head coach Mike Dean has stepped down, citing health reasons. Hamilton (MI): Hamilton High School is looking to add a coach who is certified in Social Studies/PE to teach at the Middle School. Coaches who are interested click on this link. Please contact Head Coach Phil Koops at pkoops@hamiltonschools.us for further questions.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO