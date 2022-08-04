Texas Teacher Gets Super Light Sentence For Sexual Abuse Of Middle School Boy -- & It's Being Delayed Until After She Gives Birth!

Read on celebsbar.com
Ohio Man Arrested After Allegedly Murdering 4 People Who He Believed Were Controlling His Mind
A man suspected of murdering four people in Ohio who he believed controlled his mind by using “telepathy” has been arrested. According to Butler Township Police Chief John Porter, a two-day manhunt for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow ended on Saturday after the Lawrence Police Department in Kansas captured him at around 10 p.m.
Bradley Cooper's Lookalike Found in Georgia - And He's Apparently A Thief!
Bradley Cooper‘s doppelganger has been located. A Georgia police department shared a video of a man who could easily pass for the 47-year-old actor and director, in connection with a robbery. According to the Henry County Police Department, the unnamed man was caught on camera swiping a rotary laser...
