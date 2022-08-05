ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica Man Arrested After Allegedly Cutting Victim with Glass Bottle

By Kristine Bellino
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 961theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

CNY Man Planned to Shoot Dogs Because He Couldn’t Pay for Vet Care: NYSP

Two Labrador Retrievers were rescued from a home in Central New York after they were found to be emaciated, nearly unable to walk, and loaded with porcupine quills. That's according to New York State Police who say when the spoke to one of the owners the man said he had planned to shoot the dogs because he could not pay for veterinary care. Both Yellow Labs have now been surrendered to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and were taken Emergency Veterinary Hospital in East Syracuse.
PARISH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Do You Know This Person Wanted for Questioning in Utica?

Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica. The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic jacket with the number "56" or "58" on it. Under the jacket he is wearing a gray hoodie (hooded sweatshirt), red pants, and what appears to be a white headband.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Utica Woman Arrested, Accused of Cashing Fraudulent Check Worth $13K

A Utica woman is under arrest following an investigation into an identity theft case. The victim in the case had contacted the Utica Police Department and notified investigators that a check belonging to the victim had been, allegedly, fraudulently signed and cashed. The check was written in an amount that...
96.1 The Eagle

Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups

Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Two Injured in Crash on State Route 49 in Rome

Two people are being treated for injuries following a two-car crash in Rome, New York. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 on State Route 49. According to a written release from the New York State Police 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton,...
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Glass Bottle#Food Prices#Food History#Violent Crime#Upd#P3 Tips
96.1 The Eagle

Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY

A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
CANASTOTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.1 The Eagle

CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral

A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy