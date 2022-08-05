ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

nbc25news.com

New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall

FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Sanford Receives $1.6 Million Grant for Park Restoration

FILE - Debris rests at the spillway of the Sanford Dam in downtown Sanford, Mich., Thursday, July 30, 2020. The failure of two Michigan dams that forced evacuation of 10,000 people and destroyed 150 homes was “foreseeable and preventable,” resulting from errors and miscalculations over nearly a century, an expert panel said Wednesday, May 4, 2022 (AP Photo/Jeff McMillan, File)
SANFORD, MI
wsgw.com

Kindergarten Immunizations Available in Bay County Tuesday

The Bay County Health Department (BCHD) will be providing vaccinations and important health screenings for kindergarten-aged children at the Bay County Health Department in downtown Bay City Tuesday, August 9 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. The department will offer immunizations, lead testing, and hearing and vision testing. Immunizations and lead...
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year

FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
The Flint Journal

Glizzy Fest returns to downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 6

FLINT, MI – The second annual Glizzy Fest will bring outdoor entertainment and festivities to downtown Flint this Saturday. Glizzy Fest, presented by Kerale C, is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at First Street at Saginaw Beach and Buckham Alley. This...
nbc25news.com

Flint Eastside Mission held its back-to-school bash in Flint

FLINT, Mich.- Flint Eastside Mission held a back-to-school bash to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year. The event took place Sunday on Delaware Road in Flint. The event consisted of food, and games, and people could get free backpacks and school supplies. New links: 20th Annual Walk for...
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards

Kristy Dell carries a bucket of blueberries during Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards in Montrose on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Dell, who used to live in Clio, brought her family to the area from North Carolina to visit family, see NASCAR races and pick blueberries. 5 / 26. Blueberry...
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Neeley urges Flint City Council to pass $8.6 million in water credits

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is pushing the city council to pass a $8.6 million resolution in water credits. Neeley’s office said if approved, all residential households would receive a $300 credit. The money comes from some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

First Warn 5: Friday Evening, August 5th

Here are the top stories we're following today. Rising rental costs are pricing some out as demand for affordable options increases. The average price of median monthly rent in Flint for the first half of this year was $1,243, according to House Canary's National Rental Report. Canadian student-athletes visit Flint...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

How gas prices have changed in Saginaw in the last week

(Stacker) - On Wednesday, the Saudi-led OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 100,000 barrels per day beginning in September—far less than President Biden was aiming for following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July and, according to experts, not enough to impact crude prices, but just enough to be considered a political snub.
SAGINAW, MI

