Livermore, CA

Livermore sewer line extension project headed to Nov. 8 election

By Pleasanton Weekly
 4 days ago
calmatters.network

Roof replacement work set to begin at Pleasanton Library

Construction to replace the Pleasanton Public Library’s roof is set to begin on Monday, according to a city news release. The project, which was meant to address water leaking, is predicted to finish in late fall. The roof replacement was a priority project on the City Council capital improvement...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Livermore citizen group sues city for not processing Eden Housing referendum

Newly formed community group Move Eden Housing filed a lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court last Monday, taking their efforts to force the city to process their referendum petition a step further. The referendum petition seeks to overturn the City Council’s May approval of an amended disposition, development and loan...
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

San Jose leaders oppose liquor license

A San Jose mini-market wants to sell alcohol, but is getting pushback from the city. The San Jose Planning Commission voted unanimously in May to recommend a permit for the For You Mini Market, located at 350 Barack Obama Blvd., to sell alcohol. Commissioner Chuck Cantrell was absent. But Mayor...
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Opinion: Renters need a broad coalition to unite

I am a renter, along with 46% of other Palo Altans. With the city’s population nearing 50% resident renters, I am far from alone. A single mom, I am raising my school-age children as fourth-generation Palo Altans. We relocated here in 2014, when there was a less than 1% vacancy in the city’s rental market. We came from the poorest county in northern California and landed in the richest.
PALO ALTO, CA
San José Spotlight

Bramson: When the numbers don’t add up

Since 2015, over 20,000 people have left the streets to find permanent housing in Santa Clara County. Let that sink in for a second. It’s the population of many small cities in California. How have they found these new homes? It’s a combination of supportive services, rental subsidies, new...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose  appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
losgatan.com

Los Gatos approves four-condo development

After a “public hearing” that didn’t attract any public commenters, Planning Commission approved a four-condo development that staff had initially recommended against, July 27. It almost didn’t even happen, as 10 minutes into the meeting the applicant hadn’t shown up to the Zoom meeting—so the item was continued to another meeting.
padailypost.com

Tech titan wants more housing, just not in his neighborhood

One of Silicon Valley’s kingmakers wants to see housing built for “regular people” — but not in his hometown of Atherton. Marc Andreessen, who has helped fund Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and helped create Netscape, wrote an essay in 2020 on his blog titled “It’s Time to Build,” where he calls for skyscrapers and more housing in the American city. But as The Atlantic pointed out, Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, daughter of the late billionaire developer John Arrillaga, wrote an email to the Atherton City Council objecting to plans to allow nine properties around town to build a combined total of 137 townhouses.
ATHERTON, CA
indybay.org

Sutter Health CAN reopen the Mickelson Therapy Pool

Photo: Names of over two hundred community donors are cemented into the south wall next to the therapy pool. These names do not even represent all the community members who donated. Sutter Health CAN reopen the Mickelson Therapy Pool. By David J. Canepa and Lindsay Raike. The following guest perspective...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers

SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Real Estate Developer Submits Plans to Modernize Stonestown Galleria

Plans to surround the Stonestown Galleria with almost 3,000 units of housing are progressing, as real estate developers work to modernize the shopping mall concept. According to documents filed with the San Francisco Planning Department, Brookfield Properties says the company “seeks to evolve Stonestown’s presence as a neighborhood institution by enhancing the quality of life for the existing neighborhood and the new Stonestown community.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

BART uses weed-eating goats to reduce fire risk, noise pollution

BART is employing goats to reduce fire risk and cut noise pollution on hillsides along train routes in the Bay Area, continuing a practice that began about five years ago and has created other unintended benefits. Transit agency officials say the four-legged weed-eaters offer advantages to using lawn mowers and...
POLITICS
sfstandard.com

Video Shows Supe Shamann Walton’s Confrontation With Sheriff’s Cadet

City officials released video footage Friday of a confrontation at City Hall between a sheriff’s cadet and Supervisor Shamann Walton, who allegedly threatened to fight the cadet and called him the N-word. The June 24 confrontation between Walton—a Black man who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors—and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

