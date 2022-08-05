Livermore sewer line extension project headed to Nov. 8 election

Read on calmatters.network
Roof replacement work set to begin at Pleasanton Library
Construction to replace the Pleasanton Public Library’s roof is set to begin on Monday, according to a city news release. The project, which was meant to address water leaking, is predicted to finish in late fall. The roof replacement was a priority project on the City Council capital improvement...
Livermore citizen group sues city for not processing Eden Housing referendum
Newly formed community group Move Eden Housing filed a lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court last Monday, taking their efforts to force the city to process their referendum petition a step further. The referendum petition seeks to overturn the City Council’s May approval of an amended disposition, development and loan...
San Jose leaders oppose liquor license
A San Jose mini-market wants to sell alcohol, but is getting pushback from the city. The San Jose Planning Commission voted unanimously in May to recommend a permit for the For You Mini Market, located at 350 Barack Obama Blvd., to sell alcohol. Commissioner Chuck Cantrell was absent. But Mayor...
Opinion: Renters need a broad coalition to unite
I am a renter, along with 46% of other Palo Altans. With the city’s population nearing 50% resident renters, I am far from alone. A single mom, I am raising my school-age children as fourth-generation Palo Altans. We relocated here in 2014, when there was a less than 1% vacancy in the city’s rental market. We came from the poorest county in northern California and landed in the richest.
Bramson: When the numbers don’t add up
Since 2015, over 20,000 people have left the streets to find permanent housing in Santa Clara County. Let that sink in for a second. It’s the population of many small cities in California. How have they found these new homes? It’s a combination of supportive services, rental subsidies, new...
Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose
The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Los Gatos approves four-condo development
After a “public hearing” that didn’t attract any public commenters, Planning Commission approved a four-condo development that staff had initially recommended against, July 27. It almost didn’t even happen, as 10 minutes into the meeting the applicant hadn’t shown up to the Zoom meeting—so the item was continued to another meeting.
Tech titan wants more housing, just not in his neighborhood
One of Silicon Valley’s kingmakers wants to see housing built for “regular people” — but not in his hometown of Atherton. Marc Andreessen, who has helped fund Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and helped create Netscape, wrote an essay in 2020 on his blog titled “It’s Time to Build,” where he calls for skyscrapers and more housing in the American city. But as The Atlantic pointed out, Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, daughter of the late billionaire developer John Arrillaga, wrote an email to the Atherton City Council objecting to plans to allow nine properties around town to build a combined total of 137 townhouses.
Sutter Health CAN reopen the Mickelson Therapy Pool
Photo: Names of over two hundred community donors are cemented into the south wall next to the therapy pool. These names do not even represent all the community members who donated. Sutter Health CAN reopen the Mickelson Therapy Pool. By David J. Canepa and Lindsay Raike. The following guest perspective...
Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers
SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
Shamann Walton and the state of race in San Francisco
There, in three words, is a longtime Black San Franciscan’s terse summation of a June 24 incident in which Board President Shamann Walton and a Sheriff’s Department cadet working security at City Hall engaged in an angry early morning back-and-forth. Walton, displeased at the cadet asking him to...
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Some Bay Area Schools Set to Open With Significant Teacher Shortages
As the new school year is set to begin, some districts in the Bay Area are struggling to fill open teacher positions, which could mean students may be in class with an non-credentialed or underprepared teacher. Schools across California have been struggling to fill open teaching positions, in some cases...
Real Estate Developer Submits Plans to Modernize Stonestown Galleria
Plans to surround the Stonestown Galleria with almost 3,000 units of housing are progressing, as real estate developers work to modernize the shopping mall concept. According to documents filed with the San Francisco Planning Department, Brookfield Properties says the company “seeks to evolve Stonestown’s presence as a neighborhood institution by enhancing the quality of life for the existing neighborhood and the new Stonestown community.
San Francisco Plans To Invest in ‘Social Housing.’ What Exactly Is That?
Late last month, as part of budget negotiations, Mayor London Breed agreed to spend $112 million on affordable housing, calling to use money from debt financing to pay for new housing projects and fund repairs to existing buildings. It was part of a late-night budget deal that preserved most of...
UC Berkeley calls off construction at People's Park after 'unlawful protest activity and violence'
Officials at U.C. Berkeley called off construction on a new student housing project at the park due to what they referred to as "unlawful protest activity and violence."
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
BART uses weed-eating goats to reduce fire risk, noise pollution
BART is employing goats to reduce fire risk and cut noise pollution on hillsides along train routes in the Bay Area, continuing a practice that began about five years ago and has created other unintended benefits. Transit agency officials say the four-legged weed-eaters offer advantages to using lawn mowers and...
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
Video Shows Supe Shamann Walton’s Confrontation With Sheriff’s Cadet
City officials released video footage Friday of a confrontation at City Hall between a sheriff’s cadet and Supervisor Shamann Walton, who allegedly threatened to fight the cadet and called him the N-word. The June 24 confrontation between Walton—a Black man who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors—and...
