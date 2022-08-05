Livermore sewer line extension project headed to Nov. 8 election

One of Silicon Valley’s kingmakers wants to see housing built for “regular people” — but not in his hometown of Atherton. Marc Andreessen, who has helped fund Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and helped create Netscape, wrote an essay in 2020 on his blog titled “It’s Time to Build,” where he calls for skyscrapers and more housing in the American city. But as The Atlantic pointed out, Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, daughter of the late billionaire developer John Arrillaga, wrote an email to the Atherton City Council objecting to plans to allow nine properties around town to build a combined total of 137 townhouses.

ATHERTON, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO