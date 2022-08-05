Utica Man Arrested After Allegedly Cutting Victim with Glass Bottle

Read on wibx950.com
Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located at 321 Main Street to investigate […]
Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say
Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Central NY couple arrested after emaciated dogs full of porcupine quills found at home
Parish, N.Y. — An Oswego County couple is facing animal cruelty charges after police said several dogs were found at their residence with porcupine quills all over their bodies, including two emaciated yellow labs unable to eat because of the quills. State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, 41, and...
WKTV
Davenport man arrested in homicide investigation
Davenport, N.Y. -- State Police in Delaware County have charged a Davenport man in connection to the death of a female. Justin Valk of Davenport is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The Delaware D.A. could not tell NEWSChannel 2 the relationship between the suspect and the victim or...
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer County Sheriff charge Ilion man with Welfare Fraud
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an Ilion man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly defrauding the county for over 8 months. According to the Sheriff, 51-year-old Lewis Rimmer allegedly received more than $1,500.00 worth of fraudulent benefits for a...
Cayuga County Man Sentenced to Prison for Accident That Killed Weedsport Grandfather
The man responsible for a car crash that killed a Weedsport man in February 2021 was sentenced to four-to-12 years in state prison Monday. 25-year-old Tristan Hope admitted this spring that he got behind the wheel of a car after ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl. The Throop man also said he had taken his eyes off the road for a significant period of time prior to striking a truck head-on driven by 52-year-old Michael Maltese on State Route 31 in Mentz.
nyspnews.com
Parish Couple Arrested on Animal Cruelty charges
On August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, NY for (4) counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. Troopers arrested both...
66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion
Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home in the 500 block of Third Street with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Syracuse man tried to kill 19-year-old by shooting him in the head, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been accused of trying to kill a 19-year-old by shooting him in the head in June, police said. Tondell R. Husein, 24, shot the man in the head in the 600 block of East Division Street on June 10, police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court. He was charged Friday.
WKTV
Female remains found in Morris
Morris, N.Y. -- The remains of a small-framed female were found last week in Morris and officials suspect foul play. The Otsego County District Attorney tells NEWSChannel 2 that two people were out metal-detecting off a seasonal road and smelled something. The D.A. says it appears the remains have been...
localsyr.com
Man taken to Upstate after shooting
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Man With Sawed-Off Shotgun Arrested After Robbery, Brief Police Chase in Utica
UTICA, NY – A man reportedly brandishing and possibly firing a shotgun in Proctor Park...
Man hospitalized after being attacked by group of people on North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after being attacked by 10 to 15 people, police said. Officers arrived at 11:39 p.m. on the 100 block of Schiller Avenue where they found a 48-year-old man unconscious, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski. The man was taken to Upstate University...
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
WKTV
Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich
NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
Do You Know This Person Wanted for Questioning in Utica?
Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica. The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic jacket with the number "56" or "58" on it. Under the jacket he is wearing a gray hoodie (hooded sweatshirt), red pants, and what appears to be a white headband.
Man who led police on 2-county chase charged with 2nd bank robbery, troopers say
Brewerton, N.Y. — A man who led police on a chase through Onondaga and Oswego counties has been charged with a second bank robbery, troopers said Thursday. Andrew Bell, 32, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Brewerton up toward Pulaski, back down to Central Square and into Onondaga County where he was stopped, according North Syracuse Police Chief William Becker.
WKTV
Vehicle stolen from New Hartford found in Norwich
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office found a vehicle reported stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in Norwich. Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich. The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town...
2urbangirls.com
Public asked to help locate woman missing eight months
CARSON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives asked the public for help Saturday in locating a 30-year-old woman last seen in Carson about eight months ago. Laura Michelle Trueman was possibly headed to Syracuse, New York, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Trueman is described...
