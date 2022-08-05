ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Emma Cordelia Linker Pickel

JOHNSON CITY - Emma Cordelia Linker Pickel, age 96, of Johnson City, passed away at her home with her daughters at her side on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born in Mooresville, NC on May 22, 1926 to parents Samuel Lee and Eunice Sloop Linker.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Luther H. “L.H.” Thompson

JONESBOROUGH - Luther H. “L.H.” Thompson, 88, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at Lakebridge Healthcare, following a brief illness. L.H. was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. He was a son of the late...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Jeff McCord named new Northeast president

NASHVILLE — It's official: Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, voted on the appointment in a called online meeting Monday shortly before 11 a.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Eastman names new director

KINGSPORT — There's a new director at the helm of Eastman Chemical Co. The Kingsport-based company named Eric L. Butler as its new director in a Monday afternoon press release. Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the American railroad operating company, Union Pacific Corporation.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

'Nancy' tells story of abolitionist's slave

The story of Nancy, an enslaved woman owned by Jonesborough abolitionist Elihu Embree, will be told next month with an original play. The play “Nancy” was written by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance, and follows a year in the woman’s life, from January 1820 when Embree wrote into his will a desire to free Nancy to January 1821 when his will was read before the Washington County court.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 8

Aug. 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a multitude of new items of interest to residents of Upper East Tennessee. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Aug. 7, readers learned that “The board of education has elected Miss Bessie Stanley, of Corinth, Miss., as a teacher in the city schools in the place of Miss Ruth Pugh, resigned. Mrs. Stanley, mother of Miss Stanley, will move to Johnson City.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Chris Rose joins Kingsport law firm

KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added a Rose Family attorney once again. The firm announced last week the addition of J. Christopher Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Doughboys blast State Liners in season finale

The Johnson City Doughboys ended their Appalachian League season with a flurry. Johnson City scored 12 runs in the second inning on its way to a 16-0 beatdown of Bristol on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The game was called after 4½ innings due to heavy rain.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Community Health Center to host health fair Aug. 13

ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center is hosting a Community Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event coincides with the culmination of National Health Center Week, designated Aug. 7-13. The health fair is free and open to the public. It will be...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Storyteller Motoko brings origami and tales of Japan to Jonesborough

For the first time since 2016, the storyteller Motoko will showcase her thoughtful personal stories and wonderous folk tales from Japan as a performer for the Storytelling Live! seasonal concert series. “It’s an honor,” she said. “I’m super excited to be back in Jonesborough. I can’t wait to see the...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Second time around is nice for Central's Mullins

NORTON — With new head coach Jason Mullins at the helm of the Wise Central football program, things are different, but pretty much the same. Just ask Warriors quarterback Braeden Church. Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan school board hoping to move forward with East High baseball turf

BLUFF CITY — If you’d like to see artificial turf on a local high school baseball infield, now’s the time to donate to the cause that needs almost $61,000 more. Sullivan County school officials and Sullivan East High School athletic supporters are banking on additional donations making artificial baseball turf at East a reality.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Venable carried every precinct in Sullivan County mayoral election

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won a majority of the vote in every precinct in the county in his reelection victory last week, according to unofficial results posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission. The commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday to certify the election results...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rollin Smoke BBQ a plus for Johnson City's West Walnut Street

Well, it appears that Johnson City’s West Walnut Street and its immediate environs are in the closing stages of its subterranean remodel. The folks in the Tree Streets can look forward to Walnut Street playing host to a new and exciting selection of shops, businesses and restaurants.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Half of the next Carter County Commission will be new members

ELIZABETHTON — There has been a revolution in Carter County government. There wasn’t any violence, or even a political disagreement, but the fact is that half of the Carter County Commission is going to be replaced next month. All 24 seats on the commission were up for election during the current election cycle and only 12 of the commissioners will be going on to another term.
CARTER COUNTY, TN

