Read on www.johnsoncitypress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Emma Cordelia Linker Pickel
JOHNSON CITY - Emma Cordelia Linker Pickel, age 96, of Johnson City, passed away at her home with her daughters at her side on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born in Mooresville, NC on May 22, 1926 to parents Samuel Lee and Eunice Sloop Linker.
Johnson City Press
Luther H. “L.H.” Thompson
JONESBOROUGH - Luther H. “L.H.” Thompson, 88, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at Lakebridge Healthcare, following a brief illness. L.H. was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. He was a son of the late...
Johnson City Press
Jeff McCord named new Northeast president
NASHVILLE — It's official: Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, voted on the appointment in a called online meeting Monday shortly before 11 a.m.
Johnson City Press
Eastman names new director
KINGSPORT — There's a new director at the helm of Eastman Chemical Co. The Kingsport-based company named Eric L. Butler as its new director in a Monday afternoon press release. Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the American railroad operating company, Union Pacific Corporation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
'Nancy' tells story of abolitionist's slave
The story of Nancy, an enslaved woman owned by Jonesborough abolitionist Elihu Embree, will be told next month with an original play. The play “Nancy” was written by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance, and follows a year in the woman’s life, from January 1820 when Embree wrote into his will a desire to free Nancy to January 1821 when his will was read before the Washington County court.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 8
Aug. 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a multitude of new items of interest to residents of Upper East Tennessee. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Aug. 7, readers learned that “The board of education has elected Miss Bessie Stanley, of Corinth, Miss., as a teacher in the city schools in the place of Miss Ruth Pugh, resigned. Mrs. Stanley, mother of Miss Stanley, will move to Johnson City.”
Johnson City Press
Chris Rose joins Kingsport law firm
KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added a Rose Family attorney once again. The firm announced last week the addition of J. Christopher Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
Johnson City Press
Doughboys blast State Liners in season finale
The Johnson City Doughboys ended their Appalachian League season with a flurry. Johnson City scored 12 runs in the second inning on its way to a 16-0 beatdown of Bristol on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The game was called after 4½ innings due to heavy rain.
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnson City Press
Tennessee Board of Regents to vote on McCord as Northeast president recommendation Monday
NASHVILLE — Jeff McCord, Tennessee commissioner of labor and workforce development, likely will be named the next full-time president of Northeast State Community College Monday morning, Aug. 8. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s public community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus,...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Community Health Center to host health fair Aug. 13
ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center is hosting a Community Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event coincides with the culmination of National Health Center Week, designated Aug. 7-13. The health fair is free and open to the public. It will be...
Johnson City Press
Storyteller Motoko brings origami and tales of Japan to Jonesborough
For the first time since 2016, the storyteller Motoko will showcase her thoughtful personal stories and wonderous folk tales from Japan as a performer for the Storytelling Live! seasonal concert series. “It’s an honor,” she said. “I’m super excited to be back in Jonesborough. I can’t wait to see the...
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Dr. Kenneth Olive named to AMA/AAMC Liaison Committee on Medical Education
Dr. Kenneth E. Olive of East Tennessee State University has been selected to serve on the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) for the American Medical Association and Association of American Medical Colleges. Olive, who will serve a three-year term, is a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Native fauna and flora on display at Jacob's Nature Park in Johnson City
Jacob’s Nature Park at Sinking Creek offers visitors an up close look at the natural habitat of a wetlands area. Located at 1220 King Springs Road, this Johnson City park features the plants, insects and other wildlife found in the region.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Second time around is nice for Central's Mullins
NORTON — With new head coach Jason Mullins at the helm of the Wise Central football program, things are different, but pretty much the same. Just ask Warriors quarterback Braeden Church. Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board hoping to move forward with East High baseball turf
BLUFF CITY — If you’d like to see artificial turf on a local high school baseball infield, now’s the time to donate to the cause that needs almost $61,000 more. Sullivan County school officials and Sullivan East High School athletic supporters are banking on additional donations making artificial baseball turf at East a reality.
Johnson City Press
Venable carried every precinct in Sullivan County mayoral election
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won a majority of the vote in every precinct in the county in his reelection victory last week, according to unofficial results posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission. The commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday to certify the election results...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Rollin Smoke BBQ a plus for Johnson City's West Walnut Street
Well, it appears that Johnson City’s West Walnut Street and its immediate environs are in the closing stages of its subterranean remodel. The folks in the Tree Streets can look forward to Walnut Street playing host to a new and exciting selection of shops, businesses and restaurants.
Johnson City Press
Half of the next Carter County Commission will be new members
ELIZABETHTON — There has been a revolution in Carter County government. There wasn’t any violence, or even a political disagreement, but the fact is that half of the Carter County Commission is going to be replaced next month. All 24 seats on the commission were up for election during the current election cycle and only 12 of the commissioners will be going on to another term.
Comments / 0