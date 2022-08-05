Woman Claims She has Proof that Bigfoot has Returned to Ohio

Read on wbckfm.com
Related
Have You Met Michigan’s Most Famous Cats?
There are holidays every single day of the year whether or not you realize it. Not all of them are "bank holidays" that give us an excuse to stay home, but we still love to celebrate the little days along the way. And today is a very special day if you consider yourself a "cat person".
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
Indiana Man Reels In One of a Kind Gold Bass from Muskegon River
Well, this is something you don't see every day. An Indiana man named Josh Chrenko recently took a trip to Newaygo to do a bit of fishing. Specifically, he was fishing for smallmouth bass in the Muskegon River. So, imagine his surprise when, after reeling in his catch, this golden fish popped out of the water instead:
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter
It's hard to argue with the Farmers' Almanac. Despite its "less-than-scientific" approach to predicting weather, harvests, and world events... SOMEHOW, it keeps getting it right. It's like the Astrology of World Events, except... this is REAL!. It seems to think about winter when we're still under the occasional heat advisory,...
At Least 6 SW Michigan Libraries Have Done Away With Overdue Fees
Over the past few years, a growing trend in libraries across the country aims to wipe out fines for patrons in an effort to reduce barriers to accessing the library. Overdue books result in late fees. It's a lesson we all learned early on in childhood (I'm writing this as a millennial) and it's a lesson that, speaking personally, has stuck with me for a long time. But, if you've missed it, libraries have recently been doing away with fines for overdue items, in part, so people don't feel like they can't come back to the library.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Missing Missouri Cat Hitchhiked 500 Miles to West Michigan
This cat is lucky to be alive and even luckier to be reunited with its humans. Oscar Bob is feline fine after a hazardous 500-mile trip from Missouri to Michigan. The couple that found Oscar Bob went above and beyond to help the cat they found on their property here in West Michigan. First, they took the adorable kitty to the Humane Society of West Michigan to see if it had been microchipped. The result was a good news / bad news situation. The good news: Oscar Bob was in fact microchipped. The bad news? The kitty was from Cape Girardeau, a small town in Southeast Missouri. The cat nabbed itself a ride in a scary way according to the Humane Society of West Michigan,
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
Remembering When Southwest Michigan Felt The Effects of the 1980 Mag. 5.1 Earthquake
It is a day that will truly live in infamy. On July 27th, 1980, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Mount Sterling, Kentucky that sent tremors all the way up to Michigan, which was felt especially in Allegan, Coldwater, Flint, Hastings, and Mount Pleasant. What would transpire was a series of events that still rattles the people here in Michigan, as we are not used to earthquakes regularly. One person shared their experience on a historical page recently:
Rare Package of Historic Mansions Listed For $2.9 Mil in Michigan’s Copper Country
This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! In a rare move, a "package of mansions" is for sale in Michigan's copper country for the low low price of $2.9 million. As the original listing stated, included in the sale are 8 rare properties located near Laurium, MI which is just 12 miles from Michigan Tech. What you choose to do with your properties is up to you-- make one your full-time residence, invest in rental properties, or sell a few off! The possibilities are endless.
First Shipping Vessel Built on Great Lakes in 35 Years is Launched on Lake Michigan
Sailing the Great Lakes, you'll see a number of bulk carrier vessels. In fact, I follow one account on TikTok chronicling life shipping on the Great Lakes. But the majority of those ships you see were built no later than the 1980s. That changed this week with the launch of...
Moove Over, Another Cow Spotted Loose on US 131 Near Wayland, Dorr
Time to dust off all the bad cow puns (and a couple of beer ones, too, as you'll see), with another cow spotted (see, Spotted Cow is Wisconsin's favorite craft beer) on US 131, somewhere between Dorr and and the Gun Lake Casino, with authorities and animal control officials seen along the highway. Judging by a video posted on Facebook, it appears the cow was safely apprehended and no one was hurt.
3 West Michigan Farms to Visit During Prime Peach Picking Season
Are you even a Michigander if you've never been to a u-pick farm? Much like you, I have fond memories of spending a day on the farm picking fruit from orchards across west Michigan and, of course, snacking along the way-- it's a right of passage! I've picked everything from blueberries to apples, and now it's time to start preparing for peaches here in the Mitten.
Michigan Woman Returns Guitar to Billy Corgan After 27 Years
The story of how Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan was reunited with his favorite guitar 27 years after it was stolen is amazing. Back in June of 1992, the Smashing Pumpkins were playing a show at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit when Billy Corgan's favorite guitar a '74 Fender Stratocaster was stolen. On a youtube video posted by the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan explained that a friend of the band who was serving as a roadie for that show approached Corgan and said, "somebody just walked off with your guitar." Corgan went to the police and offered a $10,000 reward for the return of the guitar. Lots of leads came in. But nothing panned out. A couple of months later they upped the reward to $20,000 for the return of his favorite guitar, no questions asked. Still, no luck.
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
Only Days Remaining To Own Part of the Mackinac Bridge
This seems... odd. But owning even just a small piece of something so iconic to the state does sound pretty cool. You can actually own a piece of the Mackinac Bridge, but there's only a few days left to get in on the auctions. Over the years, the Mighty Mac...
Twelve Years Ago: The Kalamazoo River Oil Spill is Largest Inland Spill In US History
When you think oil spills, you think mostly oceanic catastrophes - Deepwater Horizon, The Exxon Valdez, The Persian Gulf War Oil Spill - all catastrophic, and all in major oceans. But Michigan, and the Kalamazoo River area actually home to one of the largest inland oil spills in history. A...
