Read on www.technologynetworks.com
Related
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
MedicalXpress
Monoclonal antibodies no better than placebo for early Parkinson disease
The monoclonal antibodies cinpanemab and prasinezumab show almost no benefit for early Parkinson disease, according to two phase 2 trials published in the Aug. 4 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Anthony E. Lang, M.D., from the University of Toronto, and colleagues conducted a 52-week phase 2 trial...
Nature.com
Integrating human brain proteomic data with genome-wide association study findings identifies novel brain proteins in substance use traits
Despite the identification of a growing number of genetic risk loci for substance use traits (SUTs), the impact of these loci on protein abundance and the potential utility of relevant proteins as therapeutic targets are unknown. We conducted a proteome-wide association study (PWAS) in which we integrated human brain proteomes from discovery (Banner; N"‰="‰152) and validation (ROSMAP; N"‰="‰376) datasets with genome-wide association study (GWAS) summary statistics for 4 SUTs. The 4 samples comprised GWAS of European-ancestry individuals for smoking initiation [Smk] (N"‰="‰1,232,091), alcohol use disorder [AUD] (N"‰="‰313,959), cannabis use disorder [CUD] (N"‰="‰384,032), and opioid use disorder [OUD] (N"‰="‰302,585). We conducted transcriptome-wide association studies (TWAS) with human brain transcriptomic data to examine the overlap of genetic effects at the proteomic and transcriptomic levels and characterize significant genes through conditional, colocalization, and fine-mapping analyses. We identified 27 genes (Smk"‰="‰21, AUD"‰="‰3, CUD"‰="‰2, OUD"‰="‰1) that were significantly associated with cis-regulated brain protein abundance. Of these, 7 showed evidence for causality (Smk: NT5C2, GMPPB, NQO1, RHOT2, SRR and ACTR1B; and AUD: CTNND1). Cis-regulated transcript levels for 8 genes (Smk"‰="‰6, CUD"‰="‰1, OUD"‰="‰1) were associated with SUTs, indicating that genetic loci could confer risk for these SUTs by modulating both gene expression and proteomic abundance. Functional studies of the high-confidence risk proteins identified here are needed to determine whether they are modifiable targets and useful in developing medications and biomarkers for these SUTs.
technologynetworks.com
How Coronaviruses Exploit Host Defense Mechanisms To Replicate Efficiently Revealed
Researchers from Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) revealed insights into the mechanism of how coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MERS-CoV exploit a host protease called ‘cysteine-aspartic protease 6’ (caspase-6) for efficient replication. The findings are peer reviewed and recently accepted for publication in the leading scientific journal Nature [link to publication].
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two dead as Ghana confirms its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus
Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday in a statement.
Medical News Today
Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more
Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
deseret.com
How effective are polio vaccines? And do you need a booster?
The first case of polio in over a decade was confirmed in Rockland County, New York, last week, according to the Deseret News. An epidemiologist and infectious disease expert said that this case was traced back to travel. “This young adult did not report recent travel outside the U.S. so...
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
Reinfection, severe outcome more common with BA.5 variant; virus spike protein toxic to heart cells
July 28 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's breakthrough: Genetic link to gut disorders confirmed
People with gut disorders may be at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease (AD). A world-first Edith Cowan University (ECU) study has confirmed the link between the two, which could lead to earlier detection and new potential treatments. AD destroys memory and thinking ability and is the most prevalent form...
New York Polio Case Now Connected to Traces of Virus Found in UK and Israel
Using sewage sample tests from three countries separated by thousands of miles, public health officials hope to unravel the mystery of where this polio started circulating and what threat it poses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
New Study Shows Common Viruses in Dormant Neurons Could be Responsible for Causing Alzheimer's Disease
Common viruses, such as the herpes simplex virus (HSV) and varicella zoster virus (VZV), dormant in neurons could be causing inflammation and accumulation of proteins in the brain related to Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study. Laboratory models on the human brain shows that activation or re-infection of VZV could cause neuroinflammation and awaken HSV, leading to the mental disorder.
Phys.org
Helping cells become better protein factories could improve gene therapies and other treatments
The cells in your body are not all the same. Each of your organs has cells with very different functions. For example, liver cells are top-notch secretors, as their job requires them to make and export many of the proteins in your blood. By contrast, muscle cells are tasked with facilitating the contractions that allow you to move.
MedicalXpress
Tumor bulk-RNA seq identifies patients at high risk of progression in non-complete pathological responders
Researchers from Spain have identified an immune expression signature in surgical specimens associated with disease progression for non-complete pathological responders patients treated with neo adjuvant chemo-immunotherapy, which could help the follow-up and therapeutic management of these high-risk patients. The research was presented today at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
technologynetworks.com
Affinity Chromatography Solutions for Commercial Adeno-Associated Virus Manufacturing
Gene therapy can include efforts to fix dysfunctional genes or to deliver DNA to a target cell. One way to deliver DNA is to use viral vectors – viruses that don’t cause disease in humans – that have been engineered to efficiently deposit their genetic information in targeted human cells.
Nature.com
Morphine and high-fat diet differentially alter the gut microbiota composition and metabolic function in lean versus obese mice
There are known associations between opioids, obesity, and the gut microbiome, but the molecular connection/mediation of these relationships is not understood. To better clarify the interplay of physiological, genetic, and microbial factors, this study investigated the microbiome and host inflammatory responses to chronic opioid administration in genetically obese, diet-induced obese, and lean mice. Samples of feces, urine, colon tissue, and plasma were analyzed using targeted LC-MS/MS quantification of metabolites, immunoassays of inflammatory cytokine levels, genome-resolved metagenomics, and metaproteomics. Genetic obesity, diet-induced obesity, and morphine treatment in lean mice each showed increases in distinct inflammatory cytokines. Metagenomic assembly and binning uncovered over 400 novel gut bacterial genomes and species. Morphine administration impacted the microbiome's composition and function, with the strongest effect observed in lean mice. This microbiome effect was less pronounced than either diet or genetically driven obesity. Based on inferred microbial physiology from the metaproteome datasets, a high-fat diet transitioned constituent microbes away from harvesting diet-derived nutrients and towards nutrients present in the host mucosal layer. Considered together, these results identified novel host-dependent phenotypes, differentiated the effects of genetic obesity versus diet induced obesity on gut microbiome composition and function, and showed that chronic morphine administration altered the gut microbiome.
physiciansweekly.com
Safety of IBS During Liver Transplantation in Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients
The impact of intraoperative blood salvage (IBS) on tumor recurrence, disease-free survival, and overall survival in patients receiving liver transplantation was evaluated to determine if IBS was safe. IBS was very impactful in the reduction of the utilization of allogeneic blood transfusion. The fear of disseminating malignant cells is the reason behind the questioning of IBS’s safety while liver transplantation for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). In 8 databases, full-scale searches were processed through June 21. The methodological quality of the involved research was related to using the Robins-I tool. The generic inverse variance method was performed with meta-analysis to evaluate pooled hazard ratios (HRs) for disease-free survival, HCC recurrence, and overall survival. Furthermore, 9 researches were included (n=1,997, IBS n=1,200, no-IBS n=797). Use of IBS during liver transplantation was not associated with impaired disease-free survival [HR=0.90, 95% CI=0.66–1.24, P=0.53, IBS n=394, no-IBS n=329], not associated with increased HCC recurrence (HR=0.83, 95% CI=0.57–1.23, P=0.36, IBS n=537, no-IBS n=382) and not associated with impaired overall survival (HR=1.04, 95% CI=0.79–1.37, P=0.76, IBS n=495, no-IBS n=356). Utilization of IBS during liver transplantation in patients with HCC did not turn out to impaired disease-free survival, increased HCC recurrence, or impaired overall survival, in accordance with the obtained information. Therefore, the use of IBS during liver transplantation for HCC patients was a safe method.
technologynetworks.com
Cancer Metastasis and Atherosclerosis Share a Common Mechanism
A key molecule for cancer metastasis has been identified as a molecule already known for its involvement in cardiovascular disease, suggesting a possible treatment approach for both diseases simultaneously. Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of body cells leading to the formation of tumors, triggered by the accumulation of mutations in...
Extinct Pathogens Ushered The Fall of Ancient Civilizations, Scientists Say
Thousands of years ago, across the Eastern Mediterranean, multiple Bronze Age civilizations took a distinct turn for the worse at around the same time. The Old Kingdom of Egypt and the Akkadian Empire both collapsed, and there was a widespread societal crisis across the Ancient Near East and the Aegean, manifesting as declining populations, destruction, reduced trade, and significant cultural changes.
Comments / 0