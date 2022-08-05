Utica Man Arrested After Allegedly Cutting Victim with Glass Bottle

Read on lite987.com
Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located at 321 Main Street to investigate […]
Central NY couple arrested after emaciated dogs full of porcupine quills found at home
Parish, N.Y. — An Oswego County couple is facing animal cruelty charges after police said several dogs were found at their residence with porcupine quills all over their bodies, including two emaciated yellow labs unable to eat because of the quills. State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, 41, and...
Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say
Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
wwnytv.com
Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old LaFargeville boy is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Watertown police on a chase on city streets and through backyards. The teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, allegedly stole a Chevrolet Tracker from Alexandria Bay, police said. According to...
Syracuse Police Deal With Several Robberies And Stabbings By A Trio Of Men
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police investigating several robberies and stabbings early Monday morning. A little before 1this morning Police found a 24 year old man who said he was attacked on Butternut Street by three men, and during the fight was stabbed in the stomach. About an hour and half...
Three Arrested for Trespass and Stolen Car in Chenango County
Chenango County Sheriff’s officials say a man and two women are being charged following reports of trespass and a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norwich last week. 41-year-old Aaron Gabriel, who is said to be homeless, 33-year-old Tami Lyn Gray of the Town of Norwich and 37-year-old Jennifer May Pollock of the City of Norwich were arrested August 4 and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree and Conspiracy in the 5th Degree.
Lewis County man arrested following incident at local market
PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man was arrested on Sunday following an incident with police. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Cliff’s Market in Port Leyden for a report of an intoxicated customer who was refusing to leave the store.
Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
Davenport man arrested in homicide investigation
Davenport, N.Y. -- State Police in Delaware County have charged a Davenport man in connection to the death of a female. Justin Valk of Davenport is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The Delaware D.A. could not tell NEWSChannel 2 the relationship between the suspect and the victim or...
Herkimer County Sheriff charge Ilion man with Welfare Fraud
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an Ilion man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly defrauding the county for over 8 months. According to the Sheriff, 51-year-old Lewis Rimmer allegedly received more than $1,500.00 worth of fraudulent benefits for a...
Cayuga County Man Sentenced to Prison for Accident That Killed Weedsport Grandfather
The man responsible for a car crash that killed a Weedsport man in February 2021 was sentenced to four-to-12 years in state prison Monday. 25-year-old Tristan Hope admitted this spring that he got behind the wheel of a car after ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl. The Throop man also said he had taken his eyes off the road for a significant period of time prior to striking a truck head-on driven by 52-year-old Michael Maltese on State Route 31 in Mentz.
Parish Couple Arrested on Animal Cruelty charges
On August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, NY for (4) counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. Troopers arrested both...
66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion
Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home in the 500 block of Third Street with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In
Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing. The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.
Female remains found in Morris
Morris, N.Y. -- The remains of a small-framed female were found last week in Morris and officials suspect foul play. The Otsego County District Attorney tells NEWSChannel 2 that two people were out metal-detecting off a seasonal road and smelled something. The D.A. says it appears the remains have been...
33-year-old man shot in leg in Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Near Westside area of Syracuse just before midnight Saturday, police said. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital where the man had been dropped off by someone in a car, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Missing Watertown man’s body found in Black River
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department has confirmed details regarding a body that was found in the Black River. According to WPD Leuitenant Joseph Donoghue, a body was found in the Black River in Watertown on Thursday, August 4 near the Court Street bridge. According to Lt....
Man taken to Upstate after shooting
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Man hospitalized after being attacked by group of people on North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after being attacked by 10 to 15 people, police said. Officers arrived at 11:39 p.m. on the 100 block of Schiller Avenue where they found a 48-year-old man unconscious, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski. The man was taken to Upstate University...
Comments / 0