Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Out of Our Past
Record & Landmark, Aug. 8-14, 1997. “Iredell-Statesville’s newest school, Lake Norman Elementary, is among only 12 in the state named Schools of Excellence. Lake Norman Elementary, a K-5 school, opened with an enrollment of 587 students last August. Enrollment for the coming year is 781.” (8/8) Obit James...
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,200
You'll love living in this brand new 2022 home that has never been lived in. Gorgeous 3/2 ranch home that features 1853 sq feet of living space, an open floor plan, gorgeous light LVP flooring, and a dreamy white kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, and ss appliances. It's great for entertaining. Primary bedroom has two huge walk-in closets. Spa like primary bath has granite counters, a linen closet & oversized walk-in tile shower. Split bedroom plan, too. In addition to the bedrooms, this Burton floorplan features a cozy office off of the dining area with French doors for added privacy. Enjoy cool Carolina nights sitting on the back covered porch overlooking the lovely flat backyard. Fantastic Location! Minutes from I-77 at Exit 42 w/ easy access to many cities. Convenient to restaurants, shopping & Lake Norman. No pets and min credit score/income verification required. Everyone over 18 must apply through rent spree. You'll love living here.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $370,000
From the moment you walk into this almost new townhome you can tell it has been meticulously maintained. After entering the foyer, you walk into the open layout that has beautiful floors throughout. The large living room has a wall of tall wainscotting along with a hand-made window seat at the front window. The spacious dining area is a great stop between the LR and kitchen. The large kitchen has plenty of storage space along with a large island for many to gather. Off the kitchen is a fantastic pocket closet for all of your WFH needs along with a drop zone that leads into the garage. Heading past the kitchen you pass the pantry which is across from a built-in buffet offering more storage and counter space. Rounding out the main floor is a screened-in porch that leads out to the backyard space. Upstairs you find the primary bedroom with a large WIC, two secondary bedrooms, a secondary bathroom, and the laundry room. Walk in and drop your things and call this home!
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
The best ever: Corvettes of Statesville Cruise-In raises $17k, brings in canned food for Matthew 25 Ministries
First it was brutally hot and then, late in the day, came a thunderstorm that ended the day early, but the Corvettes of Statesville Cruise-In was still a major success for one local food ministry. “We did the best we’ve ever done,” said Bucky Edmonds, of Corvettes of Statesville....
AREA NOTES: FCA event planned at WIHS
Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will hold a countywide youth event dubbed “Fields of Faith” from 7-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the West Iredell High School football stadium. Davin King, who quarterbacked South Iredell’s 2AA state championship-winning football team in 2012, will be the guest speaker.
Iredell ECA presents scholarship to Skylin Guill
Skylin Guill was recognized at the August Iredell County Extension and Community Association executive board meeting as the 2022 recipient of the $500 (ECA) scholarship. ECA is a volunteer organization with N.C. Cooperative Extension whose mission is to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living through continuing education, leadership development and community service.
Iredell Health System named No. 1 Healthiest Employer in Greater Charlotte area
As a nonprofit health care organization, Iredell Health System has a commitment to promote the health and well-being of not only its community, but also its employees. Due to its continual dedication to workplace wellness, Iredell Health System has been named the No. 1 Healthiest Employer in its category by the Charlotte Business Journal.
Coaches, players eager to take boys volleyball to a higher level
Volleyball has always been a sport for both men and women, but in many American high schools, there is only a girls’ team, making it seem like it’s only for them. For South Iredell boys volleyball coach Kerry Baker and others, however, they look to change that. And...
McLaughlin awarded scholarship from Iredell RSP
Alayna McLaughlin, a graduate of North Iredell High School, Olin, has been awarded for the 2022-23 school year a scholarship from Iredell Retired School Personnel (Iredell RSP). McLaughlin, the daughter of Bradley Scott McLaughlin and Gwyn Elaine McLaughlin, Statesville, will receive a cash award of $1,000 for her freshman year...
Progressive Baptist congregation will dissolve after 66 years on Wake Forest campus
Wake Forest Baptist Church, an influential voice in social justice issues, will soon close for good, its pastor said Sunday. “The membership of Wake Forest Baptist Church has voted to dissolve due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University,” the Rev. Rayce Lamb, interim pastor, said in a letter Sunday.
Keeping children active and thinking: Speak Life and Live summer camps offer learning experiences
Speak Life and Live has continued its annual summer camps to help keep kids active and thinking throughout the summer. This summer’s enrichment program focused on baseball night, art day, chess and reading camps. Leslie Morrison and Saira Estrada, the co-directors for Speak Life and Live, said making sure...
Chris Paul Court could be coming to West Forsyth High
Athletes for the West Forsyth Titans may soon be playing basketball, volleyball and other indoor sports on Chris Paul Court. A committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will decide on Tuesday whether to have a public hearing to name the court in honor of Paul, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2003 and starred at Wake Forest University and various NBA teams. The 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, now 37, led the Phoenix Suns to Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals last season.
Dwight Wallace set an example on how to live
If you read this newspaper between the mid-1960s and early 2000s, you can largely thank Dwight Wallace. He didn’t write the stories or take the photos, but he did print the newspaper. He was the best pressman I ever knew and a real mechanical wizard. He was also one of the smartest and kindest men.
