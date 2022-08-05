ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Thompson, Velázquez, Morel power Cubs past Nationals 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Keegan Thompson pitched six effective innings, rookies Nelson Velázquez and Christopher Morel homered in the third inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 Monday night. Thompson (9-5) didn’t walk a batter for the second time in three starts while scattering five hits over six innings. Luke Voit hit a homer off Thompson with one out in the sixth to end Thompson’s shutout bid. Thompson has posted a 6-2 record and 2.40 ERA in eight starts at Wrigley Field. Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 2.87 ERA and nine quality starts in 19 games since July 16. Velázquez’s homer highlighted the first three-hit game of his career.
Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5

Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
NFL World Reacts To Rumored Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Photo

Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be in a new relationship. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has moved on from his failed engagement to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley. Rodgers is now rumored to be dating a woman named Blu. Her Instagram handle is @bluofearth. Rodgers' rumored girlfriend was...
