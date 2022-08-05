Read on www.voanews.com
Brazil Police Arrest 5 More in Killings of Journalist, Amazon Expert
BRASILIA, BRAZIL — Brazil's federal police Saturday arrested five more men in an investigation into the killings of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest in June. Police said in a statement that seven arrest warrants were issued for illegal fishing in the...
Israeli Artillery Fire into Gaza
Israeli aircraft and artillery struck in Gaza, and Palestinian militants fired rockets at Israeli cities August 6, 2022, as fighting ran into a second day. (Reuters)
Ukraine Police Patrol Nighttime Streets, Seeking Curfew Violators
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine — When night falls in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, just 20 kilometers from the front line with Russia, police officers cruise through the dark and empty streets, looking for curfew violators, thieves and spies. The 65,000 people remaining in the eastern industrial city, which before the...
South Korean Scientists Develop Tattoo Health Device
South Korean scientists are working on a health device in the form of a tattoo that could alert users to possible health problems. Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have developed an electronic ink made of liquid metal and very small tubes of carbon, or carbon nanotubes. The ink works by creating something like an electric circuit on the skin.
Crowd Flees Tel Aviv Beach After Siren Sounds
People ran from a Tel Aviv beach as sirens sounded Sunday, after a weekend-long pounding of Palestinian targets by Israel triggered longer-range rocket attacks against its cities. (Reuters)
Ukrainians Queue for Water Before Curfew in Mykolaiv
Ukrainians queued for water in the southern front-line city of Mykolaiv on August 5, 2022, before an unusually long curfew was set to begin, video posted on social media showed. (Reuters)
Chinese Tourist Hot Spot Sanya Imposes COVID-19 Lockdown
SHANGHAI — The southern Chinese resort city of Sanya imposed a lockdown on Saturday and restricted transport links to try to stem a COVID-19 outbreak that comes as some 80,000 visitors were enjoying its beaches at peak season. The curbs came into force at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT) after...
Macau Returns to Mass COVID-19 Testing After Case in Neighboring Chinese City
Hong kong — Authorities in Macau instructed residents to conduct at least two days of COVID-19 tests after a person who traveled from the Chinese special administrative region to the neighboring city of Zhuhai was found to have been infected with the virus. The move comes days after Macau...
For Beirut Residents, Damaged Grain Silos Are Symbols of Trauma
A debate rages in Lebanon over what to do with the heavily damaged grain silos that bore the brunt of a massive port explosion in 2020. Two years later, victims and relatives fight to preserve the collapsing silos as a reminder of the need for accountability. Jacob Russell reports from Beirut.
UN Agency Warns of Cambodian Threats to Journalists
GENEVA — Journalists in Cambodia are facing increasing threats and being prevented from doing their jobs amid growing restrictions on press freedom and civic and political rights, the U.N human rights office there said this week. The U.N. agency's report, issued August 3, describes press freedom in Cambodia from...
Group in California Holds Food Festivals to Aid Ukraine
A group of friends in California is organizing food festivals to help Ukraine – volunteers cook Ukrainian food and teach everyone willing to learn. VOA Russian visited a festival in this report narrated by Anna Rice.
Third fuel tank collapses as helicopters battle Cuban blaze
Helicopters scrambled Monday to contain a days-old blaze that felled a third tank at a fuel depot in Cuba, as the search continued for 16 missing firefighters. On Monday, the governor of the western Matanzas province said the blaze had spread to a third tank, which collapsed like two others before it did over the weekend.
