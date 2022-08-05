Read on sanatogapost.com
Pottsgrove Band Ends Concert Series in Sanatoga Park
SANATOGA PA – After another successful run of nearly weekly musical entertainment, this year’s edition of the Lower Pottsgrove summer concert series will end Sunday (tonight, Aug. 7, 2022) with a performance by the Pottsgrove Community Band. The show starts at 6 p.m. at the bandstand in Sanatoga Park on South Sanatoga Road.
Chapel Leadership Series Hosts Book Author
VALLEY FORGE PA – Author and historian William “Larry” Kidder will be a featured speaker Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022) at 6 p.m. in Washington Memorial Chapel on Route 23, Valley Forge National Historical Park, as part of its “Lead Like George Leadership Forum” Series. Kidder will discuss his book, “Ten Crucial Days: Washington’s Vision for Victory Unfolds.”
Garden Bountiful? Ready for Canning? Help’s Here
LEESPORT PA – An in-person workshop on “Home Food Preservation: Tomatoes and Salsa” has been scheduled by Penn State Extension Berks County for Aug. 18 (2022; Thursday) from 6-8 p.m. at its office, 1238 County Welfare Rd., Leesport. The event is open to the public; a $15 participation fee and advance registration are required.
Grand View Sets August, November Blood Drives
SELLERSVILLE PA – In an effort to help ease a national shortage of blood and blood products, Grand View Health System said it would operate two blood donation events, one each during August and November, at the Emergency Medical Services Building on the Grand View Hospital campus, 700 Lawn Ave. The first is scheduled for Aug. 22 (23022; Monday) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
Troopers Make Arrest in ‘Domestic Violence’ Incident
LANCASTER PA – A “domestic violence incident” that involved a Pottstown couple in a recreational vehicle required the attention of Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Lancaster, they said in a report released Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022). Their investigation resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Pottstown area man on several charges.
Administrative Changes Ahead at Pottsgrove Schools
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Dealing with a series of personnel changes in the Pottsgrove School District will occupy an early portion of the district Board of School Directors’ time during its scheduled Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) meeting at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room at Pottsgrove High School, according to the board’s just-released agenda.
