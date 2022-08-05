SELLERSVILLE PA – In an effort to help ease a national shortage of blood and blood products, Grand View Health System said it would operate two blood donation events, one each during August and November, at the Emergency Medical Services Building on the Grand View Hospital campus, 700 Lawn Ave. The first is scheduled for Aug. 22 (23022; Monday) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

