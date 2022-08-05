Read on www.wowt.com
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
BREAKING: No special session in Nebraska on abortion laws
OPS is getting the new school year started Monday. Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire. Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. Man wounded in shooting inside Omaha bar.
Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Remington Heights about their Around the World Open House on August 11th. Come tour the community, meet residents, and get a taste of countries around the world and find out about a one time open house special offered at event!
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
Omaha Public Schools enrollment fair
Body found near N. 75th & Rainwood road: Tip line (402) 444-6000. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're working to notify the next family member. Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire. Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire...
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Redlining is the now illegal practice of defining areas with predominantly Black and Brown people as unfit for investment, meaning loans were denied to people in areas based on race. Now that’s having real impacts on the heat index in North and South Omaha. “It’s...
6 News On Your Side: New device allows more diagnosis
Body found near N. 75th & Rainwood road: Tip line (402) 444-6000. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're working to notify the next family member. OPS is getting the new school year started Monday. Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Three...
3 people sustain electrical burns at Google site in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people were burned in an electrical incident at a Google facility on Monday. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was called to the Google data center, located north of Highway 275, at about noon. A spokesman told 6 News that they received a report of...
Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire
Body found near N. 75th & Rainwood road: Tip line (402) 444-6000. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're working to notify the next family member. OPS is getting the new school year started Monday. Man wounded in shooting inside Omaha bar.
UNK breaks ground on regional engagement center
A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began. Inflation continues to impact food banks...
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
Omaha pool wraps up season with doggie dip
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight Omaha city swimming pools wrapped up for the year Sunday. There are only a couple of others that will operate just on weekends for another month but there was one pool that ended the season in style. How often do you see dozens of dogs...
Birds impacted by oil spill
Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. The heat didn’t stop car lovers from coming out to the 10th annual Cruisin’ for a Cure car show. The search is on for the alleged killer. Study sheds light on redlined area in Omaha being hotter.
OPS hosts enrollment fair for 2022-2023 school year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ready or not, it’s back to school time. The Omaha Public School District is getting the new school year started with a two-week-long enrollment fair. Parent Ashley Collier says it’s exactly what she needs. She can sum up back-to-school time in a few words: “Exciting but hectic,” she said.
Iowa sales tax holiday encourages back-to-school shopping
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - If you still have some back-to-school shopping, you may want to take advantage of the sales tax holiday. Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday is Saturday, Aug 6. The event is meant to give shoppers a chance to cut back on school expenses. Saturday only,...
Valley Fire Department adds new life saving tool
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - When seconds matter in saving lives anything first responders can do to help can be critical. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department is adding two new tools for EMTs to assist in early diagnosis of injuries. It’s cutting-edge technology. “It’s very quick,” Dr. Dalton Nelsen of...
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
Cooler air finally moving in
WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. The search is on for the alleged killer. The heat didn’t stop car lovers from coming out to the 10th annual Cruisin’ for a Cure car show.
Birds being treated after car crash causes oil spill in Omaha lake
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wednesday car crash has led to dozens of birds being treated by the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. “Something fell off the truck that contained mineral oil and the mineral oil, unfortunately, went down the storm drainage sewer and that storm drainage empties out into Lakeside lake,” says Laura Stastny with Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. The search is on for the alleged killer. 10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha. Updated: 17 hours ago. The heat...
