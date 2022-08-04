Read on www.nbcphiladelphia.com
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Toys R Us Starts Opening Outposts in Macy's Stores. Find Out Where in NJ
Geoffrey the Giraffe is making a comeback. Toys R Us is returning to in-person retail this year after the company filed for bankruptcy back in 2017. Macy's will be opening Toys R Us stores inside its U.S. locations -- including six in New Jersey and one in Pennsylvania -- just in time for the 2022 holiday season, according to a news release from the company.
Comments / 0