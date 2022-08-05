Terri Sewell joins White House leaders to announce rural wastewater infrastructure initiative

Read on altoday.com
Related
Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill Joins Joint Letter to Biden Administration
Montgomery. AL – Last week, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill and 14 other Secretaries of State sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden asking him to rescind Executive Order 14019.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sinema meets with regional water officials to talk about $4B in Colorado River drought aid
HOOVER DAM — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema introduced a new water advisory council at Hoover Dam on Monday to discuss how to spend $4 billion in water and drought aid included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The $4 billion is meant to stave off the worst effects of drought across...
MSNBC
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.1)
Ali Velshi sat down in Tuscaloosa with six of Alabama’s last abortion providers and advocates, who continue to “fight like Hell” for reproductive rights and women’s health care, despite being up against the most punishing anti-abortion laws in the country. “I fully see the Alabama legislature going towards the criminalization of miscarriage in general… Theres no way to prove your innocence so every miscarriage is going to be investigated”, says Kari Crowe, of Reproductive Health Services in Montgomery. Tuscaloosa Rep. and city attorney Chris England says there’s plenty of reason for fear when you’re “talking about a Class A felony” when you thought you were just having a conversation. And everything is more dangerous if you’re Black or brown, says Yellowhammer Fund’s Jenice Fountain. You speak up about needing help, and you risk family separation.Aug. 6, 2022.
Comments / 0