Chewy has expanded its insurance and wellness offering and has introduced CarePlus, an exclusive suite of pet-first wellness and insurance plans that are now available in 31 states and will expand nationwide by late 2022, company officials reported. CarePlus is the latest addition to Chewy’s growing health and wellness portfolio...
Phelps Pet Products has hired Chuck Bridges as the company’s new vice president of manufacturing, supply chain and logistics. Bridges comes to Phelps with a diverse range of cross-category experiences in operations and supply chain management. The hiring of Bridges coincides with a significant increase in investment by Phelps...
