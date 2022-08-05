AngelicVibes releases Perfect Dance Vocals by Brianne Taylor

Read on rekkerd.org
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
‘9-1-1’ Season 6 Teases Disastrous Crashing Blimp — Watch Chilling Promos
Click here to read the full article. Another disaster is set to hit LA in the 9-1-1 Season 6 premiere and this time the catastrophe is coming from above. Fox released a couple of promos for the upcoming season set to begin on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET where a blimp crashes into a packed soccer stadium. The first teaser promo showcases a “record crowd” watching the sports match as the shadow of a blimp eclipses the light shining through the opened-air arena. A broadcast announcer is heard asking, “What’s that?” and the crowd starts to panic as stadium lights...
