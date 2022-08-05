Mega Millions lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to some cash prizes from last night's drawing. However, no ticket sold can lay claim to the game's top prize. All across the fruited plains in offices, bars, farm implement stores, and even churches people were discussing the $530 million dollar prize in last night's (07/19/22) Mega Millions Lottery game. The prize of over half of a billion dollars would certainly be a "life-changer" for whoever happened to match the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO