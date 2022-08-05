ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Talk Radio 960am

Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Winners but Not a Big One

Mega Millions lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to some cash prizes from last night's drawing. However, no ticket sold can lay claim to the game's top prize. All across the fruited plains in offices, bars, farm implement stores, and even churches people were discussing the $530 million dollar prize in last night's (07/19/22) Mega Millions Lottery game. The prize of over half of a billion dollars would certainly be a "life-changer" for whoever happened to match the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Feds Can’t Make Louisiana Let Boys in Girls Bathrooms

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined with 19 other states' attorneys general in suing the Biden Administration from enforcing their new, expansive and unlawful guidance of federal 'antidiscrimination' legislation. Count one for the good guys. A federal judge in the US Disctrict Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy