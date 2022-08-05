Read on talkradio960.com
Related
What’s the Difference Between a Heat Advisory and Just Plain Old Hot?
For the past few weeks, Louisiana residents have been dealing with sweltering conditions. While that's not unusual for July, the temperatures have actually been hotter than normal. That has prompted the National Weather Service to issue heat watches, heat warnings, and heat advisories. Many of you have asked, "What's the...
Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Winners but Not a Big One
Mega Millions lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to some cash prizes from last night's drawing. However, no ticket sold can lay claim to the game's top prize. All across the fruited plains in offices, bars, farm implement stores, and even churches people were discussing the $530 million dollar prize in last night's (07/19/22) Mega Millions Lottery game. The prize of over half of a billion dollars would certainly be a "life-changer" for whoever happened to match the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize.
Feds Can’t Make Louisiana Let Boys in Girls Bathrooms
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined with 19 other states' attorneys general in suing the Biden Administration from enforcing their new, expansive and unlawful guidance of federal 'antidiscrimination' legislation. Count one for the good guys. A federal judge in the US Disctrict Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee...
Tropical Threat Still Minimal for Louisiana’s Coastline
An area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico continues to pose a minimal tropical risk to Louisiana's coastline this morning. The system, which is a remnant from a decaying frontal boundary is currently being monitored for further development by the National Hurricane Center. The concern among tropical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Low on Funds, But Still Want to Go on Vacation? Try a Staycation in Louisiana
If you're the person who pays the bills in your home then you most likely cringe every time you have to buy groceries or gas up your car. Things have changed drastically for most people in Acadiana due to high prices on food and services and gas prices above four dollars a gallon.
Louisiana Lawmakers Say “No” To Special Veto Session
The Louisiana Legislature as decided against a special veto session for this year. Every year, lawmakers in Baton Rouge have the option to call a special session to review all of the bills vetoed by the Governor. Last year, the legislature called their first ever Special Veto Session. During last...
Louisiana Woman Arrested after Setting Fire to Her Own Home with 4-Month-Old Baby Inside
Reports say that the mother of a 4-month-old has been arrested in St. Tammany Parish after she allegedly set fire to her own home. The woman's mother and child were inside of the home at the time of the incident which was apparently prompted by an argument. The St. Tammany...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0