This small northern city has just been named the most beautiful in the world

Read on www.timeout.com
Related
Time Out Global
These are the hottest seaside destinations in the UK for 2022, according to Airbnb
The UK is home to some of the world’s most beautiful and jaw-dropping holiday destinations. Cornwall? Dorset? Margate? They’re all great, but surely there are other, more unexpected places to go? Airbnb has just announced its top trending destinations for 2022 and one surprising Yorkshire seaside town has taken first place.
Time Out Global
Pullman Melbourne on Swanston
If you spend much time in the city, the chances are high that you've walked right past this striking five-star hotel without even realising it. It's hiding in plain sight, with its 15-storey facade barely perceptible from street level, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it front entryway on Swanston and a second hidden 'tunnel' entry accessible via the Little Bourke Street laneway. It's all incredibly Melbourne, and that's even before you've stepped inside.
Time Out Global
More free water fountains are being installed across London
There’s another 35C heatwave coming this week, yikes. But to curb Londoners’ thirst, Sadiq Khan has teamed up with Thames Water to install more than a hundred new water fountains in busy areas of the city. So at least you’ll be able to stay hydrated as you wither in the tarmac-melting heat.
Time Out Global
New bridge now the gateway to adventures on Pelješac
Much has been made of the newly unveiled cable-stayed bridge that gracefully spans the Adriatic between the village of Komarna on the Croatian mainland and the Pelješac peninsula facing it. After decades of having to pass through a section of Bosnia to drive between the main Dalmatian hubs of Split and Dubrovnik, motorists can now skirt round it completely, thus avoiding border crossing to and from the EU.
RELATED PEOPLE
Time Out Global
25 best Italian restaurants in Boston
We’ve got the best red sauce joints, fine dining and weeknight carb spots around. Boston arguably has one of the best Italian food scenes in the country between the cozy streets of the North End, the chic trattorias scattered around the South End and all the neighborhood spots your group chat swears by. We could sample different Italian cuisine every night without running out of options thanks to our red sauce stalwarts, vintage throwbacks, buzzy newbies, pizza parlors and innovative high-concept ventures. These are only the best to get you started and keep you coming back. ]
Time Out Global
Chinatown’s Night Market is back in Montreal
Montreal is known for its cheap eats and best restaurants, and this delicious (and affordable) Night Market in Chinatown is no exception. The second edition of Marché Asiatique, a can't miss collaboration between Marché de Nuit de Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, La Pépinière I Espaces Collectifs and Marché Asiatique, runs until October 2.
Time Out Global
Cool off in Marina Bay this week
Sometimes the best thing to do during a heatwave is to get out of the city. We all love a weekend by the Cape or on Nantucket, but we also don’t love the Cape traffic that accompanies those trips. Luckily, there is a hidden gem right by the water that is barely outside the city at all (in terms of distance) but feels a world away. Find out why you should head to Marina Bay.
Time Out Global
Summer Sonic will feature contemporary art installations this year
Summer Sonic is coming back to Tokyo for the first time in three years, but music isn’t the only thing you can enjoy at the festival this time around. This year, Summer Sonic organisers are working with the Agency for Cultural Affairs to present a contemporary art programme alongside the concerts of Post Malone, Yungblud, The 1975, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen and other global megastars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
Giant 3D cat Pokémon are appearing on this digital billboard in Shinjuku
Cat lovers will know that today August 8 is international cat day. There are plenty of purr-fect attractions in Tokyo to relish in your appreciation for felines, whether it’s spending time at a cat café, shopping for kitty-themed souvenirs, munching on cat tail-shaped doughnuts or just cuddling in bed with a purring cat robot.
PETS・
Time Out Global
The entire ‘EastEnders’ set is up for sale
Ever fancied being the actual landlord of The Queen Vic? Well, your dreams may be about to become true because the entire ‘EastEnders’ set is up for sale. For a very reasonable £70 million, you can purchase the Elstree Centre, the studio complex where the BBC shoots the soap.
Time Out Global
Chotto Maki's new TST branch is giving away free California rolls
Since opening their first branch in Central, Chotto Maki has been providing Hongkongers with sumptuous sushi, sashimi and inventive sushi rolls. They're continuing to spread their Japanese fare with their latest branch opening in Tsim Sha Tsui, offering a selection of their signature American and Canadian-style sushi rolls filled to the brim with hearty ingredients, along with nigiri sushi such as salmon, tuna, scallop, and hamachi which can be prepared as sashimi or lightly scorched with a kitchen torch.
Time Out Global
Adorable Hong Kong cats to follow on Instagram
Have you ever been down that YouTube or Instagram rabbit hole of animal videos? You start with just one or two, and before you know it, it's already 3am and you're still telling yourself "just one more". So, to celebrate International Cat Day, we've found you some of the cutest and fluffiest Hong Kong cat accounts to love and follow on Instagram. Just don't blame us when you're still scrolling on your phone in the wee hours of the morning...
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Get $1.10 tonkotsu ramen at Tanjong Pagar’s Ramen Keisuke
It just so happens that Ramen Keisuke Tonkotsu King’s 11th anniversary falls right in time with Singapore’s 57th birthday. This popular ramen house will be offering tonkotsu ramen for just $1.10* – that’s for today and tomorrow (August 8 and 9). Over at Tonkotsu King, it’s...
Time Out Global
Here we go again: a ten-day ‘super heatwave’ is on the way this week
Still recovering from the last heatwave where the UK saw highs of 40C? Well, there’s another one coming up this week and we have good news and bad news. The good news? Temperatures will be at least five degrees lower than last time. The bad? This week’s heatwave will be longer than July’s, lasting up to ten days.
Comments / 0