Seattle, WA

Crosscut

Report: Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector in danger of exodus

For musician Mai Li Pittard, surviving in pre-pandemic Seattle meant struggling to stitch together a “patchwork quilt” of freelance jobs: performing at local concert venues, mitzvahs and other Jewish celebrations with a klezmer band; singing or playing the violin and viola on other artists’ recordings or pinch-hitting on a gig; teaching private music lessons. Now, that quilt has shrunk to a baby blanket of Zoom classes and the occasional outdoor performance.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

It's not just about you: Today So Far

If you're riding in a car, wear a seatbelt. If you're rewiring a house, turn the power off. If you're going to travel through time, you need 1.21 gigawatts at 88 mph. It's basic common sense. So if you're going to be hanging indoors among large crowds these days, wear a mask.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
City
Aberdeen, WA
Local
Washington Society
Aberdeen, WA
Society
KING-5

J. Michael Kelly wins HomeStreet Bank Cup in Seattle

SEATTLE — J. Michael Kelly won his fourth race in Seattle and his second in a row when he drove the U-9 Boitano Homes to victory in the 2022 HomeStreet Bank Cup on Lake Washington. Kelly was the winner of Seattle’s most recent H1 Unlimited Racing Series event in 2019.
SEATTLE, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
Person
Ben Shapiro
Person
Joe Rogan
Yakima Herald Republic

November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races

Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington State Agriculture Officials Warn Against Rabbit Virus

OLYMPIA — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
historylink.org

Western Gear Corporation in Everett closes on December 31, 1986.

On December 31, 1986, the Western Gear Corporation closes after six decades in Washington and 15 years on the Everett waterfront. The following day, January 1, 1987, its property will be transferred to the U.S. Navy, which will build Naval Station Everett on the Western Gear site. The closure marks the end of an enterprise that was founded in 1888, and eliminates approximately 350 local jobs.
EVERETT, WA
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows

The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Ann Davison’s Push for Pointless Prosecutions Targets the Poor, Mentally Ill

A Stranger analysis of the criminal histories of the 113 people targeted by the City Attorney’s High Utilizer Initiative (HUI), a program designed to single-out certain “prolific offenders” for prosecution, found that nearly 65% of them have not been convicted of a crime in Seattle Municipal Court (SMC) since January 1, 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Know before you go: Seafair Weekend Festival

From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound this weekend for Seafair. Here's what you need to know. Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival, from the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?

Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Tim Eyman Forced to Sell His Home, We Got Ann Davison's Naughty List, and Alex Jones Gets Just Desserts

We got Ann Davison's naughty list: Hannah's off today, so I'm using my authorial privilege to make sure you noticed a bit of brute force journalism from Seattle's Only Blog this afternoon. I reviewed the criminal history of every person the City Attorney's "High Utilizer Initiative" targets, and it turns out those people are disproportionately Black, homeless, and suffering from mental illness. Will more jail help them? Almost certainly not, but the people I spoke with have no shortage of good ideas that would.
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Timeless Coastal Shingle Style Home in Bellevue

This gorgeous house in Bellevue, Washington is an East Coast Nantucket style family home with a great floor plan and quality craftsmanship throughout. Located in the sought-after community of Enatai, the house is on a cul-de-sac surrounded by manicured landscaping & mature hedges. The interior features soaring ceilings, inviting kitchen...
BELLEVUE, WA

