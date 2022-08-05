Here’s The Meaning Behind The Term “Green Door” For Kalamazoo’s Distillery

Read on wkmi.com
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Remembering A Grand Rapids Civil War Hero Who Was A Enlistment Recruiter in Kalamazoo
Even though it had only officially been a state for only 24 years, Michigan not only sacrificed but put so much effort into preserving the United States of America during the Civil War. There are many West Michigan heroes who lost their lives across many battles, most notably in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There is also the story of the African American Civil War soldier from Allegan, who sadly passed away from illness. But there was another Civil War hero we've never touched on before, and his name was Peter. A. Weber.
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
Goose Island May Have Invented Bourbon Barrel Aged Beer But Biscotti?
Yes, this is the golden age of craft beer. Those of us in Kalamazoo take a particular interest with Bell's having become one of the biggest players in the craft beer arena, but Goose Island Beer Company has been around for a long while too, and they claim to have invented the bourbon-barrel-aged variant.
Icarus Grilled Chicken Back In The Crossroads Mall
Here in the Kalamazoo/Portage area, we have seen the online shopping trend start to take down the traditional ways of shopping. We even see so many more deliveries now, from simple things like toiletries, hygiene products, and even groceries. Now because of this new trend, huge online conglomerates like Amazon, Shein, and so many others have popped up and taken over the industry. With this new takeover, old school malls not just here in Michigan, but all over the world, have taken a huge blow.
Portage Man Gets You Organized and Goes Viral
Find out why this Portage man is getting over 10 million views on TikTok. The Organizer Man (a.k.a. @the.organizer.man on TikTok) shows off some very cool organization hacks while showcasing his sense of humor. This Portage, Michigan content creator has 147.9 thousand followers and 1.2 million total video likes. Impressive!
Buy Your Pet Fish From Sea Mystic
One of the things that almost every family has is pets, but of course, most kids want a dog or cat, but some families are unique. Some families like to have more exotic animals as pets like snakes, large reptiles, and spiders, while others like to have calmer pets like birds, hamsters, bunnies, and fish. Of course, you can always go to a basic or exotic pet store to get these kinds of animals, but specialized stores are always the best.
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Cheap Trick Coming To Kalamazoo State Theatre November 5th, 2022
Somebody call the dream police because the band Cheap Trick is gonna' to be breaking into Kalamazoo on November 5th, 2022 and taking over the Kalamazoo State Theatre for an epic night playing all their hits. This comes as a surprise as the only Michigan show previously announced for this Fall was for November 4th of this year is on the east side of the state in Port Huron McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center. They recently played Pine Knob in Clarkston on July 27th.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Sew What! West Michigan Woman Offers On-The-Spot Stitching At Local Markets
Not to brag on myself but when I was growing up here in west Michigan I was a 4-H kid who won many a blue ribbon for my sewing abilities. I made everything from pajamas, to aprons, to blankets-- some of which even garnered me the prestigious "Best in Show" accolade.
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
This Is Who Has The Best French Fries In Kalamazoo
French Fries may be the pinnacle of snack foods. Let's just take a moment to observe how awesome they are. There are so many different kinds that you can find from the shape to the kinds of potatoes used to make them, even to the way that they are made which separates the elite from the mediocre. But where are your go-to spots for the best french fries? There are too many places I've experienced where I thought, "Okay, I need to take about a pound of these home." They really are dangerous.
When Does Construction Begin With Kalamazoo’s Gibson Hard Rock Hotel?
Remember when we overhyped the fact that the legendary Gibson Guitar Factory was going to be transformed into a lavish Hard Rock Hotel?. Today, Monday, March 1st, 2021, that dream to one giant step closer to becoming reality. Hard Rock Hotels will redevelop the iconic Gibson Mandolin-Guitar Manufacturing Co. site as a new hotel property and entertainment venue.
Key Candidate Points For Tuesday’s Primary Elections in Kalamazoo
If you're reading this before Tuesday's Primary Election, then good, you're ahead of the game. If you're NOT reading this before Tuesday's Primary Election, then hopefully it got to you before you made it to the polls. Kalamazoo, and many other area voting districts saw a shift in January, so...
3 West Michigan Farms to Visit During Prime Peach Picking Season
Are you even a Michigander if you've never been to a u-pick farm? Much like you, I have fond memories of spending a day on the farm picking fruit from orchards across west Michigan and, of course, snacking along the way-- it's a right of passage! I've picked everything from blueberries to apples, and now it's time to start preparing for peaches here in the Mitten.
House For Sale In GA Shaped Like Kalamazoo Made Gibson Guitar
When Orville Gibson created the guitar named after himself in Kalamazoo, he most likely had no idea the profound impact it would have on the musical world. Over 100 years later and it is still The favorite guitar of many of the world's greatest guitar players. The car has changed quite a bit through the years but the culture has always stayed the same. What’s crazy is how much the influence has spread outside the music world.
Restaurant Named Kalamazoo Grill Can Be Found In The Middle East In Jordan
We like to think that our Kalamazoo here in Michigan is the go-to Kalamazoo in the world, and for the most part I would say that the statement is pretty accurate. We've had some serious influence all over the world and our city's name has been name-dropped or shouted out by so many different sources it's hard to keep track of sometimes. But one popped up recently that I just couldn't get out of my head. I needed to find out why there was a restaurant in the country of Jordan in the Middle East named Kalamazoo Grill.
Who Has the Better Target Store: Portage or Kalamazoo?
I'm all for a good debate! The latest topic to get Kalamazoo-area residents all riled up on social media is not about the upcoming election or the recent decriminalization of public urination downtown-- the internet is fighting over who has the better Target store. "Target runs" have grown to be...
The Last Witch Trial Happened in Kalamazoo in 1929
Did you know that a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors?. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
