Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter

KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley rain coverage gets a mid-week boost
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A daily chance for isolated rain and a few summer downpours is in your forecast each day this week. While most will remain dry on any given day, a better rain coverage is anticipated to pass through the area from east to west-southwest Wednesday. RAIN IS...
An MGM Movie Short from 1949 Shows a Very Different Michigan
Rabbitholes. I love them, and I found myself in another one. I was watching an old movie on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and after it ended, it filled with a movie short, sometimes called a travelogue. "Calling on Michigan" is one in a series from MGM TravelTalks. These shorts were fillers shown at movie theatres back in the day, much like now they show commercials and previews. But remember, in 1949, when this TravelTalks short was produced, hardly anyone had a TV set, so this was a way for many people to see things they might not otherwise be able to see.
Have You Seen One of These 9 Missing West Michigan Kids?
9 West Michigan kids that went missing in 2022 still have not been found. Have you seen one of them?. 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States of America according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The same database tells us that the state of Michigan currently has 608 open missing person cases.
Gephardt Daily
Monsoonal moisture hits northern Utah, expected to return next week
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Monsoonal moisture hit northern Utah on Saturday and it’s expected to return next week, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall was reported in several areas of northern Utah on Saturday afternoon, leading to a flash-flood advisory...
dallasexpress.com
Fake Grass Grows Popular Amid Heat
A well-maintained lawn requires frequent upkeep and care, but with the scorching heat, water restrictions, and increasing utility costs, many local homeowners are asking themselves if having natural grass is even worth the trouble. The change in sentiment has a lot to do with the high maintenance cost of grass,...
kslnewsradio.com
Low water levels at Utah Lake cause restrictions for Daybreak
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Daybreak Water Company says its secondary water access is restricted because of the low water levels at Utah Lake. The restriction on access to secondary water came from the Utah Engineer’s Office. Secondary water is unfiltered water that is used for things such...
kslnewsradio.com
Mossy Cave Trail in Bryce Canyon selected as 2022 Hot Spot
BRYCE CANYON CITY, Utah — Bryce Canyon’s Mossy Cave Trail has been chosen as a 2022 Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace Organization. To celebrate, a Leave No Trace Team will work with the National Park Service from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29 to provide information and service work to reduce the impact humans have on the trail.
Indiana Man Reels In One of a Kind Gold Bass from Muskegon River
Well, this is something you don't see every day. An Indiana man named Josh Chrenko recently took a trip to Newaygo to do a bit of fishing. Specifically, he was fishing for smallmouth bass in the Muskegon River. So, imagine his surprise when, after reeling in his catch, this golden fish popped out of the water instead:
Why Is This Signature Detroit Drink Called a “Boston Cooler”?
Despite having been born and raised in Michigan, I was today years old when I learned what a "Boston Cooler" was. Did you have any idea that this New England-named drink actually originated in Detroit, or that it even existed, for that matter?. History of Vernors. Us Michiganders know the...
Giant “Momma Duck” Returning to Michigan & The Great Lakes
Surely, in the past few years, you've seen "Momma Duck" before. She's hard to miss. "Momma Duck" is 1500 pounds of Rubber Ducky, and she's making stops on the Great Lakes this summer, making them the world's Largest Bathtubs... if only for a few days at a time. I say...
cw39.com
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may still be summer, but it’s never a bad thing to prepare early for the winter. Every year for more than 200 years, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended weather forecast for people to plan ahead and this year they are releasing their predictions a little early.
brady-today.com
New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
KWTX
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
kuer.org
Utah schools are finding that tax increases are a hard ask with inflation-weary residents
During a packed Aug. 3 hearing at the Riverton High School auditorium, the Jordan School District board tried to make their case for why they needed more money. Specifically, a 26% bump in property taxes. Which is about $250 more a year per the average home value there. Multiple unprecedented...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire consumer advocate says competitive suppliers could cut electricity bills
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hot, humid weather has had New Hampshire residents running air conditioners and fans nonstop just days after electric utilities dramatically increased their rates. The supply rate for Eversource in New Hampshire was 10 cents per kilowatt hour before more than doubling to 22 cents as of...
Texas Monthly
Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden
There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Dallas Observer
Oncor Earned a Lot of Dough While Texas Fried
It’s not the Observer’s job to tell you it’s hot. At this point, it’s not even news. What is interesting though, is how Oncor, Dallas-based and and Texas’ largest energy delivery company, increased revenue because of it. According to an Aug. 4 press release, the...
