The Story of St. Joseph’s Deadly Bar Fight At Brunke’s Saloon

Michigan’s First Mr. and Mrs. Crab Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids
A new spot to enjoy shrimp, oysters, crab. crawfish, clams, mussels, lobster, fried fish and more is now open in Grand Rapids. Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood Opens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2020, after more than a decade in business, Shiraz Grill, a Middle-Eastern restaurant, closed permanently on...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest 3, confiscate guns during weekend patrols
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three guns and the people carrying them are in police custody following a busy weekend for Michigan State Police. The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District reported finding the guns during their patrols over the weekend, announcing three related arrests in a public social media post.
1051thebounce.com
National Frozen Custard Day: Top Michigan Frozen Custard Spots
Man! It sure has been humid lately. It’s the hottest part of the summer and we do what we can to cool off here in Michigan during these hot August days! Sometimes we take a dip in the pool or run through the sprinkler or lock ourselves up in the house with the AC on blast. Some days we get in the car and go score a simple, cold dessert like frozen custard. It’s a great family outing.
deadlinedetroit.com
Oakland Prosecutor: Crumbleys Spent Nearly $4,000 for Alcohol in 2021
Besides buying their son a gun used in the mass shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleges that the parents created a "pathway" for violence, the Detroit News reports. In a motion to Judge Cheryl Matthews this week, McDonald asked to permit evidence in trial that...
Michigan driver dies after rolling vehicle over while swerving to avoid deer
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after rolling their vehicle over while swerving to avoid a deer, according to authorities. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies about 4:17 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, were dispatched to the area of Duce and Beard roads in Kenockee Township following reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, mom in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
E-bikes banned from areas of Mackinac Island after house fire
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) — Authorities on Mackinac Island have announced the ban of e-bikes from fire and police department buildings. In an announcement on Facebook by Chief of Police, Doug Topolski, he says a recent house fire on the island is believed to have been caused by an exploding e-bike battery. Multiple firefighters were […]
Owosso man stable and alert after being shot twice by MSP trooper
OWOSSO, MI – Michigan State Police authorities have identified a man critically injured after being shot by police while allegedly armed with a gun. Ricky Potter, 39, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital after being shot twice by an MSP trooper Thursday, Aug. 4. Potter...
Facing death penalty, Marvin Gabrion’s appeal rejected in 1997 killing of Rachel Timmerman
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Marvin Gabrion, Michigan’s only death-row inmate, lost his appeal in the 1997 killing of Rachel Timmerman. The condemned killer challenged a federal judge’s rejection of an appeal that was based on Gabrion’s contention that he was mistreated by the justice system. Gabrion,...
WZZM 13
West Michigan softball world champs return home
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The magical ride came to a fantastic finish for the Georgetown Township softball all-stars on Saturday night. Michigan defeated South Carolina 5-1 in the championship game to claim the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series crown. But the magic continued on Sunday night. After the team...
Island, bay adventures on Pure Michigan’s travel deal list for August
Don’t let summer pass you by without booking a last-chance getaway in Michigan - even if it’s just an overnight adventure. So many people get to the end of August and realize they’ve let the opportunity for a sun-drenched vacation within reach of a great beach area slip through their work-cramped fingers. This does not have to be you.
Why Is This Signature Detroit Drink Called a “Boston Cooler”?
Despite having been born and raised in Michigan, I was today years old when I learned what a "Boston Cooler" was. Did you have any idea that this New England-named drink actually originated in Detroit, or that it even existed, for that matter?. History of Vernors. Us Michiganders know the...
fox2detroit.com
Passenger fatally ejected from rolled car after driver swerves to avoid deer
KENOCKEE TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The passenger in a car was fatally ejected from the vehicle after the driver lost control while swerving around a deer. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal one-car crash that happened at 4:17 a.m. on Duce Road and Beard Road.
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
1051thebounce.com
Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years
In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books
A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for the Patmos Library in Ottawa County’s […] The post A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books appeared first on Michigan Advance.
5 road projects start this week-- 3 in West Michigan
Governor Whitmer announced 5 more construction projects Monday morning, supporting temporary jobs in each area and updating road infrastructures.
clayconews.com
Two Michigan Men arrested on Interstate 75 in Southeastern Kentucky during Traffic Stop / Drug Seizure after K-9 alerts on Narcotics in Vehicle
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with K-9 “Maverick” arrested two individuals on I–75 approximately 6 miles South of London in the southbound lanes early Wednesday morning August 3, 2022 at approximately 4:30 A.M.. The...
