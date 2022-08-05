Read on boweryboogie.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City: The Apsley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005034/en/ The Apsley by Sunrise, Exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)
5 Reasons You Can’t Miss The Stranger Things Experience Before It Leaves NYC
The show and the experience has a connecting link between adults and kids: the appeal of the 1980s. For adults, it’s a chance to relive all of the neon and pre-tech simplicities. For the younger audience, it’s an opportunity to step inside a decade they didn’t get a chance to experience. With Stranger Things: The Experience, kids and adults alike are transported to this bodacious decade with ambiance, decor and music. Like the show, the experience is for both adults and kids to enjoy!
Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.
Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
Owners of Gertie Eye Market Street for ‘Jackie’ (Updated)
Huertas and Gertie meet for Jackie. That is the narrative for a new restaurant in Two Bridges that features the owners behind both aforementioned establishments. Indeed, Nathan Adler and Rachel Jackson (principals behind Brooklyn’s Gertie) are planning a new Italian-American restaurant at 42 Market Street. The fourteen table concept, dubbed Jackie, will feature “good food every nite,” such as veggie baked ziti, sausage and peppers, a half chicken, salads, and appetizers. Also, a wine and cocktail program to match.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn’s first Catholic church celebrates 200th anniversary
The parish of St. James, which played a significant role in Brooklyn’s religious history, marks its 200th anniversary with a special Mass that the Most Reverend Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, will lead this Sunday. The parish, which pre-dates the Diocese of Brooklyn by 31 years, was founded in...
People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said, “Even the bars know the […]
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
Erykah Badu Delivers Career-Spanning Set At Prospect Park During BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival [Photos/Videos]
Erykah Badu performed at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn, NY on Friday as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Rocking a characteristically colorful fit, with a mug of tea in hand, the venerable Badulla Oblongata played a career-spanning set that, per Setlist.fm, opened with Lil Wayne‘s “A Milli” followed by the Baduizm classic “On & On”. Also featured on the setlist were the slightly more recent “Window Seat” and “Next Lifetime”, another from her 1997 debut album Baduizm. “Phone Down”, a track off her 2015 mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone, and “Bag Lady”, from her second studio release, Mama’s Gun (2000), then led up to the set closer, a return to 2010’s “Window Seat”. Videos posted to social media show Ms. Badu performing some serious dance moves as she jams out to her highly esteemed band.
NYC thieves get away with millions worth of jewelry in dramatic smash-n-grab
New York, New York - The NYPD is searching for four unidentified men that staged the dramatic robbery of a jewelry store in broad daylight on Friday, taking off with over $2 million worth of goods. Surveillance video of the shocking incident, which took place in broad daylight at Rocco's...
Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
"Missing" Dandini masterpiece found in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - It's the next chapter in an art world mystery: A missing masterpiece, found hanging in plain sight inside a New Rochelle church. Now, there's evidence of the painting's importance and value. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reports, for 60 years, worshippers at the Church of the Holy Family had no idea a painting purchased in Rome by a former pastor was a masterpiece experts thought had been lost. "I can never forget my immediate reaction when I saw this painting. I was shocked," said Iona University art historian Tom Ruggio. Ruggio stopped to pray at the church in 2020, looked up...
‘Harlem Week’ Is Bringing 10 Days Of Celebrations To NYC This Month
Harlem has an extremely rich cultural history, and each year NYers spend over a week celebrating the people, arts, culture, and entertainment that make it the neighborhood that it is today. This year the 48th annual Harlem Week is returning August 12-21 with ten days of live and virtual events centered around the theme “Inspiration. Impact. Legacy.” Started out in 1974 as Harlem Day, a one-day event of encouragement and fellowship meant to promote the neighborhood’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European history, the celebration proved to be hugely popular and so additional days were added turning it into a ten-day long celebration. This year’s celebrations will kick off this Thursday, August 11, as Uptown Night Market celebrates its second season as part of this exciting celebration.
Home of famed Lower East Side hot spot up for sale
A piece of Lower East Side nightlife history is up for grabs. The owners of the building that was home to restaurant/nightspot Stanton Social, at 99 Stanton St., are asking for $5.9 million via B6 Real Estate Advisors’ Jonathan Buerger and Stephen Dadourian. The 4,950 square-foot property has been...
Sunnyside Co-op Listed for More than $1.1 Million, First Co-op Listing to Break $1 Million Mark in Neighborhood
Houses in Sunnyside Gardens are not the only residential listings in the neighborhood going for more than $1 million. In what local real estate agents believe is a first, a co-op in Sunnyside has just been put on the market for more than $1 million. The co-op has been listed...
Cornell student credited with saving man on subway tracks in NYC
A Cornell University senior who’s working for the summer at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City jumped down to pull a stranger off the subway tracks at a station in the Bronx after seeing the man “half fall, half stumble” onto the tracks on Thursday morning. Bryce Demopoulos rescued the stranger “seconds before an incoming train pulled into the station,” according to a statement from Cornell.
Mystery Man Wacks NYC Parks Worker in Head With Folding Chair Outside Pool
A violent man is in the wind after attacking a city parks employee from behind and repeatedly striking her with a metal folding chair, officials said Saturday. The reportedly unprovoked attacked occurred outside the Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to police and NYC Parks officials.
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
The Upper West Side’s First Official Weed Store?
MetroBud opened at 72 West 106th Street (between Columbus and Manhattan avenues) earlier this year, and while CBD shops have recently been sprouting up throughout the neighborhood, co-owner Joe tells us this was the first of its kind to be planted on the Upper West Side. The store offers monthly...
