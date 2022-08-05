Jo Daviess Co. Man Aims To Turn ‘Back Roads Bars’ into TV Show

Read on myq1075.com
Back Roads Bars Hit the Right Notes with Whey Jennings & Co.
It was the Fourth Annual Back Roads Bars party on Saturday at what can easily be called one of the sweetest outdoor music venues anywhere. It was entertaining with incredible music from Missbehavin, the Resisters, The Chitlins and Whey Jennings & his fantastic band. First, you may be wondering what...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Dubuque’s Final “Taste of Summer” Event is August 4th
The final Taste of Summer event is happening at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium this Thursday, August 3rd. Everyone is invited to attend the third and final festival of the year! From 5-9pm, the River Museum will be home to live music, delicious food from a variety of food trucks, and great entertainment.
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
What Does $1 Million Buy You in Dubuque?
Long before the Barenaked Ladies released their song conjuring up ways to hypothetically spend one million dollars, all of us have thought about how we'd spend such a large lump sum of money. Well, if you have seven figures lying around, and it's burning a hole in your pocket, there's a must-see palatial estate available in Dubuque.
Is Dubuque, Iowa, Chicago’s Westernmost Suburb?
Frequently during travels and work around the United States, my being from Iowa becomes a topic of conversation. Often, I have to clarify the difference between Ohio, Idaho, and Iowa. But for fun, I'll share that I got my degree from the University of Idaho in Ohio City, Iowa. More...
Art, Music & Fun at DubuqueFest this Weekend In Washington Park
It's time for the annual DubuqueFest arts festival in downtown Dubuque's historic Washington Park. The FREE summer festival features live music, local food, and local art and artisans over two days - Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7 from 10 am to 5 pm. Since its inception in 1979,...
Potosi Brewfest 2022: August 27 in Potosi Wisconsin
The event is called "Potosi Brewfest" and yes there will be beer. But that's just the tip of the glass. "Potosi Brewfest" is a combination of Wisconsin favorites including craft beer, wine, Wisconsin cheese, specialty meat, games, music, and much more. Potosi Brewfest is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year....
Maiden Voyage Offers a Beautiful Boat Ride on the Mississippi River
Below this post is a gallery of photos from the Sunday boat tour!. Ever since I found myself in Dubuque earlier this year, one of my close friends has been urging me to seek out a way to get on the Mississippi River. I don't own a boat and, as...
National Night Out: Cascade
With National Night Out come and gone now, it's important to remember all the fun, food, and community time was to bring our local people closer to our public servants. This national community-building campaign helps promote police-community partnerships. In fact, the best way to build a safer community is to know your community. Your neighbors, surroundings, and those that can help when you're in need.
Upcoming Dubuque Expo Offers Guidance to New and Expecting Moms
The Birth Collective of Dubuque is presenting a new expo for current, new, or expecting moms in the Tri-States!. The event is called "The Making of a Mama," and it's set to take place at The Salvation Army in Dubuque on Saturday, August 6th from 9am to noon. The three-hour expo boasts the opportunity to learn all about "bumps, babies, and boobs from local birth professionals," per a flyer for the event.
A Dubuque University No Longer on Lockdown After Social Threat
Sunday night August 7 at around 10:30 PM, the Dubuque County Emergency Communication Center received reports of a threat of violence that was posted on social media and directed at Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Dr. Dubuque Police and Clarke University officials began investigating the threat and found it was posted by a former student. Clarke University officials locked down their facilities out of an abundance of caution while Dubuque Police continued to investigate the incident and obtained a warrant for the former student’s arrest.
Rising Country Star Ashley Cooke to Perform at Jackson Co. Fair
Earlier this week, it was announced that country superstar Lainey Wilson would not perform at the Jackson County Fair in Maquoketa, Iowa. Wilson tweeted to fans that she could not fulfill her commitment due to an unspecified family emergency. But, as disappointing as that may be to her fans, another performer is ready to step into the spotlight.
Mobile Museum Will be Part of Dubuque Farmer’s Market Saturday August 20th
The Dubuque Farmer's Market is always a treat each Saturday morning in downtown Dubuque. Whether it's fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, delicious breakfast or knick-knacks for work and home, the Farmer's Market has something for everyone. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. And on Saturday,...
So, What Really Happened In The Barn At Dubuque County Fair?
Last week at the Dubuque County Fair, livestock exhibits were closed off from the public when a pig showed symptoms of being sick. Lab samples were sent off to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Ames and by the end of the day, most of the barns at the fair were reopened.
Channel Your Inner Bob Ross at Captured on Canvas
Have you ever thought about pursuing a career as an artist? Or perhaps dreamt of becoming a fine art painter like the legendary Bob Ross from (PBS) Public Television?. You know, the soft-spoken guy who guided viewers step-by-step toward painting a mountain valley landscape full of happy trees?. If so,...
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
A Dubuque Pet Food Facility Is Expanding Its Operation
Remember when pet owners were struggling to find pet food at their local grocery store? This has been happening for a variety of reasons. We have shortages of the packing materials, which is what the cat food brand Friskies dealt with earlier this year, or the typical supply and demand complications.
The Simple Pleasure of a County Fair Funnel Cake
As I noted earlier this week, I've been making my rounds at the Dubuque County Fair for the first time. Where basking in all the allure and fun of a county fair in a brand new city and state can be intimidating for someone, for me, it's been nothing but a treat. Figuratively and literally!
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Thursday July 28th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
