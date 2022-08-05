Premier League season predictions - Keane, Nev, Carra and Richards have their say

Read on www.skysports.com
Related
SkySports
Man Utd looked better with Cristiano Ronaldo despite Brighton defeat, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United looked better when Cristiano Ronaldo came on, although the forward could not inspire his side to a point against Brighton. There had been plenty of pre-match speculation as to whether Ronaldo would be in Ten Hag's first Premier League XI despite a series of run-ins throughout the summer.
SkySports
Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland: Black Cats edge five-goal thriller at Ashton Gate
Everton loanee Ellis Simms marked his debut with two goals as Sunderland gained their first three-point haul since returning to the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-2 win at Bristol City. The striker netted inside four minutes, firing low past Dan Bentley from 20 yards after Ross Stewart had won...
SkySports
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Spurs ease past Saints on opening weekend of new Premier League season
Antonio Conte believes it was "common sense" to not start any of his new summer signings as his Tottenham side began their new Premier League season with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Southampton. The visitors took a surprise lead in the 12th minute through James Ward-Prowse's superb downward volley,...
SkySports
Man Utd keen on PSV winger Cody Gakpo and Liverpool want Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'appreciates' PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also linked to Arsenal and Leeds. Liverpool are keen on a swap deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, with either Roberto Firmino or Naby...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson strikes sees dominant Magpies to opening Premier League weekend victory
Superb second-half goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson saw Newcastle ease past Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their Premier League opener, but Eddie Howe wants his side to be more ruthless in front of goal. The Magpies really should have won by more after a dominant but frustrating first half....
SkySports
Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win
Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
SkySports
Leeds 2-1 Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal secures Jesse Marsch's side an opening weekend win at Elland Road
Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clashed at full-time as a new-look Leeds got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 comeback win over Wolves at Elland Road. Wolves dominated the second half, but were pegged back when Rayan Ait-Nouri turned Patrick Bamford's cross into his own net in the 74th minute to give Leeds the three points.
SkySports
Burnley 1-1 Luton Town: Josh Brownhill earns point for Clarets
Josh Brownhill rescued a point for Burnley as they drew 1-1 against a battling Luton side at Turf Moor. The Hatters took an early lead through Dan Potts and then hung on resolutely against a Clarets side that misfired for most of the afternoon. Burnley had Brownhill to thank though...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Preston 0-0 Hull City: Goalless at Deepdale
Preston's frustrating start to the season continued as they failed to score for the second successive game as Ryan Lowe's side were held to a drab 0-0 draw by Hull at Deepdale. The Lilywhites were unable to find a goal away at local rivals Wigan on the opening weekend and...
SkySports
Adrien Rabiot: Why do Manchester United want to sign Juventus midfielder?
Manchester United have turned their attention to Adrien Rabiot to solve their midfield problems as talks for Frenkie de Jong continue to stall. Here, Sky Sports takes a look at why they've opted to move for the polarising Frenchman... The move comes from left-field after a summer-long pursuit of Barcelona...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Burnley held; Sunderland, Blackburn win
Sammie Szmodics' debut strike helped send Blackburn top of the Championship with a 3-0 win at Swansea. Szmodics made a quick impact on his maiden outing after the switch from Peterborough, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Lewis Travis also on target. Rovers are the only side to boast two wins...
SkySports
Hibernian 1-1 Hearts: Martin Boyle marks Easter Road return with late Edinburgh derby equaliser
Martin Boyle marked his Hibs return with a late goal to earn the Easter Road side a 1-1 draw with Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the new Scottish Premiership season. Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring with his first goal for Hearts in the 22nd minute as he fired through the legs of Hibs keeper David Marshall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Manchester United make Leroy Sane enquiry and Erik ten Hag searching for goalkeeper - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Manchester United have made a surprise enquiry about former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane's availability as boss Erik ten Hag continues to assess his attacking options. Cristiano Ronaldo believes he's ready to play against Brighton at Old Trafford on...
SkySports
Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: Jefferson Lerma helps fire promoted Cherries to opening weekend victory
Premier League newcomers Bournemouth got their campaign off to a dream start with a deserved 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium, as Steven Gerrard bemoaned a "lack of quality" from his below-par side. Jefferson Lerma scored the game's opener in the second minute - the quickest goal...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Erik ten Hag endures losing start at Man Utd as Erling Haaland shows how he can transform Man City
Nothing dashes optimism more than a dose of reality. Heading into the new Premier League season, with Erik ten Hag coming in along with some new faces, there was hope this could be the year Manchester United finally come good. It did not take long for the rigours and demands...
SkySports
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says 'performance felt like a defeat' as Thiago suffers hamstring injury
Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool's performance in the 2-2 draw with Fulham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season "was a defeat", with the best aspect of the day being the result. Fulham have proven difficult opponents for Klopp's side in recent years - the Cottagers now unbeaten in...
SkySports
Leicester 2-2 Brentford: Thomas Frank's side fight back from two goals down to earn point
Brentford boss Thomas Frank hailed his side's determination and mentality after the Bees fought back from two goals down to snatch a deserved 2-2 draw at Leicester. Brendan Rodgers' side were on course for a comfortable Premier League victory at the King Power Stadium after goals either side of half-time from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall saw them grab the advantage.
SkySports
Timo Werner: RB Leipzig agree deal to re-sign forward from Chelsea reports Sky in Germany
RB Leipzig have agreed a deal to re-sign forward Timo Werner from Chelsea, according to Sky in Germany. According to Sky in Germany, a fee of £25.3m (€30m) plus bonuses has been agreed, with Werner expected to arrive in Germany this week. Werner was set to return to...
SkySports
QPR 3-2 Middlesbrough: Michael Beale's side hold off comeback for victory
QPR held off a Middlesbrough fightback to win 3-2 and give Michael Beale his first victory as boss. Chloe Kelly, scorer of England's winner in their recent Euros triumph, was the guest of honour at Loftus Road, where Rangers were three up before Boro clawed their way back into the game.
SkySports
Super League: Sunday's talking points and team news
St Helens vs Castleford Tigers (1pm) Kristian Woolf believes the return of Tommy Makinson will prove beneficial for St Helens for a multitude of reasons when they host Castleford on Sunday. Saints are aiming to bounce back from a surprise 44-12 defeat away to Salford Red Devils last week and...
Comments / 0