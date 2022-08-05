ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League season predictions - Keane, Nev, Carra and Richards have their say

SkySports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.skysports.com

SkySports

Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win

Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
SOCCER
SkySports

Burnley 1-1 Luton Town: Josh Brownhill earns point for Clarets

Josh Brownhill rescued a point for Burnley as they drew 1-1 against a battling Luton side at Turf Moor. The Hatters took an early lead through Dan Potts and then hung on resolutely against a Clarets side that misfired for most of the afternoon. Burnley had Brownhill to thank though...
SOCCER
SkySports

Preston 0-0 Hull City: Goalless at Deepdale

Preston's frustrating start to the season continued as they failed to score for the second successive game as Ryan Lowe's side were held to a drab 0-0 draw by Hull at Deepdale. The Lilywhites were unable to find a goal away at local rivals Wigan on the opening weekend and...
SOCCER
SkySports

Adrien Rabiot: Why do Manchester United want to sign Juventus midfielder?

Manchester United have turned their attention to Adrien Rabiot to solve their midfield problems as talks for Frenkie de Jong continue to stall. Here, Sky Sports takes a look at why they've opted to move for the polarising Frenchman... The move comes from left-field after a summer-long pursuit of Barcelona...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Burnley held; Sunderland, Blackburn win

Sammie Szmodics' debut strike helped send Blackburn top of the Championship with a 3-0 win at Swansea. Szmodics made a quick impact on his maiden outing after the switch from Peterborough, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Lewis Travis also on target. Rovers are the only side to boast two wins...
SOCCER
SkySports

Leicester 2-2 Brentford: Thomas Frank's side fight back from two goals down to earn point

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hailed his side's determination and mentality after the Bees fought back from two goals down to snatch a deserved 2-2 draw at Leicester. Brendan Rodgers' side were on course for a comfortable Premier League victory at the King Power Stadium after goals either side of half-time from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall saw them grab the advantage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

QPR 3-2 Middlesbrough: Michael Beale's side hold off comeback for victory

QPR held off a Middlesbrough fightback to win 3-2 and give Michael Beale his first victory as boss. Chloe Kelly, scorer of England's winner in their recent Euros triumph, was the guest of honour at Loftus Road, where Rangers were three up before Boro clawed their way back into the game.
SOCCER
SkySports

Super League: Sunday's talking points and team news

St Helens vs Castleford Tigers (1pm) Kristian Woolf believes the return of Tommy Makinson will prove beneficial for St Helens for a multitude of reasons when they host Castleford on Sunday. Saints are aiming to bounce back from a surprise 44-12 defeat away to Salford Red Devils last week and...
RUGBY

