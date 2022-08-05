Meet the cast of Wedding Season: who's who in the new Netflix romcom

Wedding Season is a lively Netflix romcom that focuses on the Indian American community and the pressures of finding a spouse, which heavily impacts Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma).

In a bid to get their parents off their backs, the mismatched pair pretend to date during the wedding season. However, they soon realize that their fake feelings towards each other have become genuine.

Talking to The List , actress Pallavi revealed how important it was to her in portraying Asha.

She said: "I was initially drawn to the project by virtue of this script that was shown to me in which a South Asian woman was front and center and her journey was being explored with so much care and nuance.

"It was an opportunity to give voice to this dual identity that I have grappled with, that so many of my friends and my cousins, my uncles, my aunties have grappled with, [and] my nieces and nephews."

With fussy parents and prying eyes documenting every aspect of their faux relationship, let's take a look at the main players to look our for in Wedding Season ...

Who's who in the Wedding Season cast

Pallavi Sharda as Asha

Pallavi Sharda plays the titular role of Asha, a headstrong career-focused woman who hasn't got time to date due to her high profile job, which impedes on her parents desires of wanting her to marry.

To get her unrelenting parents off her back, she comes up with a plan to pretend to date Ravi (Suraj Sharma) during the wedding season.

Pallavi has appeared in the Oscar nominated movie Lion and Bollywood films Begum Jaan and Hawaizaada, as well as Tom and Jerry .

Suraj Sharma as Ravi

Suraj Sharma plays Ravi, who hesitantly agrees to Asha's game of pretend. He is more laidback than Asha and puts his energy into taking a career path that makes him happy, rather than successful, much to the dismay of his parents.

Suraj made his acting debut in Life of Pi and has gone on to star in Homeland , How I Met Your Father , The Illegal and Million Dollar Arm.

Arianna Afsar as Priya

Arianna Afsar plays Asha's sister, Priya, who is a doctor. Her and Asha are extremely close and are always there for each other whenever they need words of sisterly advice.

Priya, who is also engaged to her neurosurgeon fiancé Nick (Sean Kleier), was also the first person Asha told about her plan to pretend date Ravi.

Arianna is both a singer and actress, where she was a top contestant on American Idol and had a starring role in Hamilton. She has also appeared in the movie Martian Land and Canal Street.

Sean Kleier as Nick

Sean Kleier plays Priya's hilarious and dopey fiancé, Nick, who is constantly going above and beyond to impress Priya's parents and is eager to learn all about the Indian culture.

Sean has featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp , Odd Mom Out and Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

Veena Sood as Suneeta

Veena Sood takes on the role of Asha's mother, Suneeta, who is desperate for Asha to get married and sets up an online dating profile for her daughter behind her back.

The actress has a hefty acting CV spanning three decades, with some including Touch of Pink, Compulsion, Numb and many more.

Rizwan Manji as Vijay

Rizwan Manji plays Vijay, Asha's gentle father, who is constantly calming down his wife's overreactions and was an ecologist like Asha.

Rizwan is best known for his portrayal of Ray Butani in Schitt's Creek and has been in Peacemaker , Outsourced and The Dictator, to name a few.

Sonia Dhillon Tully as Veena

Sonia Dhillon Tully portrays Ravi's mother, Veena, who often criticizes her husband, Dinesh's attitude towards Ravi and wants her son to be happy in life.

Sonia has appeared in a number of movies, including Love In Translation, Flint, My Favorite Christmas Melody and Jigsaw.

Manoj Sood as Dinesh

Manoj Sood, who is the real-life brother of Veena Sood, plays Ravi's father, Dinesh, who is often berating Ravi's life choices and expresses his disappointment in him. However, things turn around by the end of the movie.

Manoj has starred in Watchmen, Meltdown, Romeo Must Die and Tomorrowland: A World Beyond.

Wedding Season is available to stream on Netflix now [also check out our Wedding Season ending explained article].

